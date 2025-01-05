The City Council of Royal City has asked the Government Delegation in Castile-La Mancha that the State security forces and bodies vacate the land located next to the airport where the celebration has been held since New Year’s Eve. unauthorized rave macro party Big Fucking Party 2025.

In an audio sent to the media, the Councilor for Citizen Security, Ricardo Chamorro, of Voxhas requested the Government Delegation to proceed to vacate the land in which this unauthorized rave party is being held, in which more than 5,000 people from different places in Spain and European countries participate.

To support his request, Chamorro has argued that the macro-party “is being a citizen security problem“, since as he commented: “There have been several arrests, including arrests of alleged attackers with knives.”

Likewise, he has defended that it is necessary to proceed to vacate the place where the ‘Big Fucking Party 2025’ is held, because the macro rave party It is not authorized, it is illegal and “it has already been denounced by the owners of the airport land.”

Chamorro, who is also deputy mayor of the local government of Ciudad Real, made up of the Popular Party and Vox, has considered: “This party must be evicted and This illegality must be stopped now“.

In this sense, he added: “From our competence and our responsibility as the City Council and as the Department of Security, we must proceed with the eviction as soon as possible of this party, which is absolutely illegal.