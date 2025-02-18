The City Council of Carboneras now says that it lacks municipal architect to declare the Algarrobico non -urbanizable

The City Council of Carboneras (Almería) has communicated to the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) that it does not have a municipal architect to execute the sentence that forces it to declare “non -urbanizable” the place of El Algarrobico. The Consistory has indicated to the Andalusian high court that although in its staff it does not have such a professional, it is “pending to process” a selective process for the coverage with an interim character of a technical architect.

The Algarrobico: why no one is able to tear down the symbol of the urban depredation of the Spanish coastline

Along these lines, the local government has added the documentation related to the firm with the City of Garrucha (Almería) of an agreement of the Management Plus for the realization of these functions in urban matters. An agreement for which Carboneras entrusts to Garrucha the issuance of reports in the processing of urban procedures, for a amount of 2,597.11 euros per month, which has already concluded.

From Carboneras it has been pointed out that another similar agreement with Garrucha is already processed and that in the meantime the assistance of the Diputación de Almería has been requested to “record the unequivocal will” of the local entity to comply with the aforementioned ruling. After the reception of this new brief, the TSJA issued a new providence in which Mayor Carbonero, Salvador Hernández, has been required to offer every ten days “punctual information” about the execution of this sentence.

Specifically, he has claimed data on the work of the Assistance Unit to Municipalities of the Urban Planning Area of ​​the Diputación de Almería, as well as the Mayor indicating “the identity of the authority or official of said unit that has assumed the provision of such attendance”.

After this providence, Greenpeace has presented a brief writing in which he warns of TSJ which forces you to modify the PGOU. ”

“Given the time elapsed, the subterfuges used and the background that the aforementioned City Council has not fulfilled absolutely none of the numerous sentences related to the hotel in El Algarrobico, forces to conclude that the City Council of Carboneras will not comply with the aforementioned sentence” , according to Greenpeace.

Expropriate the carob, alternative to two decades of impotence to restore legality in court



Therefore, the environmental collective has claimed the TSJ to execute the rul Previous form.