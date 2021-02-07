The mayor, José Francisco García, explained that “the contribution of 1,500 euros for this year is more symbolic than effective. It is a grain of sand in the immense work carried out by the Food Bank »

The City Council of Caravaca de la Cruz has received one of the stars as a collaborating institution of the Banco de Alimentos del Segura in recognition of the help provided with the aim of redoubling efforts to help the most disadvantaged people in the current crisis situation. The mayor, José Francisco García, explained that “the contribution of 1,500 euros for this year is more symbolic than effective. It is a grain of sand within the immense work carried out by the Food Bank. In addition, he recalled that an annual municipal contribution of 21,000 euros is also made to the three local Caritas delegations, compared to the 18,000 euros that were delivered before.