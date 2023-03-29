Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 01:25





The Sewer City Council has received the Infoparticipa seal for the seventh consecutive year, which measures the level of transparency in public institutions, with a score of 100%. This recognition is given by the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​after auditing issues such as the management of public resources, the budget, contracts and subsidies or the citizen participation tools available to the municipalities, among other points.

The mayor of Alcantarilla, Joaquín Buendía, pointed out that “complying with all the transparency indicators is not only satisfying, it is a commitment that we have made with the residents since 2015 to provide as much information, procedures and procedures that they have to carry out with City Hall”.

The presentation day of the Infoparticipa stamps was held at the Center for Citizen Participation in Alcantarilla and during it six other municipalities in the Region of Murcia received the badge, which are Águilas, Cartagena and San Pedro del Pinatar, with a score of 100%; Caravaca, with 96.15%; Torre Pacheco, with 92.13%, and Las Torres de Cotillas, with 90.38% of the indicators.

The Infoparticipa seal has been awarded by the UAB Laboratory of Journalism and Communication for Plural Citizenship (LPCCP) since 2012, as a result of evaluating municipal websites through 52 indicators, adapted to the Transparency Law.

More than 80% of initiatives fulfilled



The novelty of this edition of Infoparticipa is that in order to obtain the seal, it has been evaluated whether the town halls offer accessible information on the government plan of the last legislature (2019-2023) and the degree of compliance with the initiatives that had been proposed.

In this sense, the Sewer City Council has launched a new section on its website in which it can be verified that of the 83 proposals to improve the quality of life and citizen service during the current legislature, 83% of the initiatives are completed or in the process of being completed.

This plan includes initiatives to improve services, opportunities and quality of life in the municipality, with concrete actions to increase social equality, improve the city, protect the environment, lower taxes, generate employment, enhance culture and promote sports and healthy living, among others.

The section on accountability allows knowing the degree of compliance with all the measures, grouped into ten strategic lines, as well as the budget allocated for their development.