The Murcia City Council paid tribute, this Tuesday, to the grandparents and the municipality in an institutional act held in the Plenary Hall, where the campaign ‘Murcia loves its grandparents’ was presented, framed in Grandparents’ Day, which is celebrated every July 26, as reported from the Consistory through a statement.

The Mayor José Antonio Serrano, accompanied by the Councilor for the Elderly, Housing and Social Services, Paqui Pérez, and members of the municipal corporation and the Federation of the Elderly, reaffirmed the City Council’s commitment to making “Murcia a place to grow old with quality and dignity, a municipality that promotes active aging and fosters healthy environments and adequate spaces that improve the living conditions of the group of older people, to whom we owe everything that we are».

For her part, Mayor Paqui Pérez thanked all the attendees for their strength and the courage they have shown over the years. “An incalculable experience of life and values ​​that you continue to transmit to us and that, without a doubt, contribute to creating a better world.”

grandparents of the year



Both the first alderman and the head of the Elderly Department congratulated the grandparents of the year: María Nicolás Sevilla (82 years old and a member of the Casillas Social Center for the Elderly) and José Páez Guirao (93 years old and a member of the San Antón CSM). “You are an example,” they remarked.

Protagonists of the campaign and winners



Likewise, they congratulated the protagonists of the ‘Murcia loves their grandparents’ campaign, Maruja Reverte and Antonio Martínez; and to the people who won the intergenerational short story contest ‘The Lived Years’.

Specifically, in the children’s-youth category, the third prize went to David Pérez for the story «My grandparents»; the second, under the title «My grandmother, the taxi driver of the mysteries», in Teresa Celdrán; and the first, “A story to reflect on”, in David Ortiz, these last two were delivered in Cartagena. As for the adult category, the third prize, for “Jewels”, went to Rosa Álvarez; and the first prize, for “The Years Lived”, for Elina Raquel Gaione. The second, the work of Milagros Márquez, was also given to him in Cartagena.

Recognition of users of Social Services



During the institutional act, recognition was also made to the grandmothers and grandfathers of the telecare services (Carmen Rivera), home care (Beatriz Orellana) and family respite (Ana Sánchez), who were given a bouquet of flowers.