The Murcia City Council, the Peñas Huertanas and the Sardinera Association are already working with the forecast that the Spring Festival can be held this year and on its traditional dates, that is, in the week after Easter. In this way, the Bando de la Huerta would be held next Tuesday, April 19, and the Burial of the Sardinera the following Saturday, the 23rd of the same month. This was confirmed by the president of the Peñas Huertanas to LA VERDAD, Juan Pablo Hernández, pointing out that the floats for the parade are already being prepared and that the corresponding licenses have been requested for the installation of the barracks.

However, there will be a meeting 15 days before to analyze the epidemiological situation. In the event that this is worrying and the festivities have to be delayed, the week of June 9, Region Day, is considered.