Almost 40% of the 252 allegations submitted to the new model of public transport in the municipality of Murcia will be present in the design that the City Council has envisaged that will come into operation in 2023. Proposals that have come from various groups and individuals, and none from the political parties with representation in the Consistory. The changes will be incorporated once this Friday the final proposal is approved by the Governing Board, and affect the routes of the planned routes and schedules of some of the connections between the urban area and the districts.

The Government team convened the Transport Table this Thursday morning, the second held since the new partners entered after the motion of censure, in which the guests learned the details of the accepted allegations. At the telematic meeting were present, among others, representatives of the Murcia Tram Concessionaire Society, Murcia Transport (the ‘coloraos’), Monbus, the company committees of these last two companies, MuyBici, Thader Consumo , Vox, Radio Taxi, Podemos, Murcian Federation of Housewives, and a representative of the Autonomous Community, among others.

The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, was present at the meeting and before, in a meeting with the media, he stated, after thanking the contributions of citizens and groups, that the new model will focus on “sustainability and in the efficiency and it will be alive, with which it will be adapted to the needs of the users that arise ».

Serrano wanted to make it clear that currently most of the neighborhood complaints that are occurring since the new bus concessionaires entered the municipality and the metropolitan area in December focus on the latter, which depends on the Autonomous Community. For her part, the Councilor for Sustainable Mobility, Carmen Fructuoso, stressed that the allegations that alluded to legal or labor issues, among others, have been rejected because they were not the subject of this consultation.

Among the changes in routes and schedules included are the connections between Murcia and the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital, Avileses, Cabezo de Torres, La Alberca, Ronda Sur and the Montepinar, Montegrande and Joven Futura urbanizations.

The Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Contracting, Mario Gómez, also stressed that the City Council was working on the expansion of the tram line with European funds and that “we must be clear if the Regional Government is committed to participating including the towns of the metropolitan area , like Alcantarilla and Molina de Segura ».