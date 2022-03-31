The mayor and council members with members of the Brotherhood of Farmers and the Paso Azul Foundation in San Francisco / JAIME INSA/ AGM

The City Council formalized this Thursday in the church of San Francisco the transfer of use to Paso Azul of a municipal land of 9,000 square meters in front of the Huerto de la Rueda for a period of 75 years for the construction of the Centro Integral Azul-Las Naves (CIAN ) in which the Brotherhood of Farmers will invest 865,000 euros. It will be a multifunctional center made up of two parallel pavilions: the first one will serve for the custody, arrangement and preparation of its six large floats and about twenty carts and drawbars that are part of the biblical parade, and the second will be a space diaphanous where throne rehearsals will take place, it will be used as a music school for the brotherhood and will house the horses that participate in the processions.

The president of Paso Azul, José María Miñarro, thanked the assignment for the construction of the CIAN, which “will become an indispensable tool for improving the music, props and pageantry” of the Brotherhood.

The mayor, Diego José Mateos, said that “it is an important day for the City Council because it helps the Paso Azul and Easter and the town of Lorca become bigger.”