After complaints from the residents of Ciudad Jardín about the proliferation of rats in the green areas of the neighborhood due to their abandonment, the City Council confirmed yesterday that regular treatments are carried out against these rodents in the affected areas.

The means used are the placement of rock-type baits in parks and gardens with security, as well as rodenticides in lighting boxes and grids, explained from the Department of Health.

There is a municipal telephone number, 968 12 89 57, where citizens can report the presence of these animals. From the council directed by Manuel Padín they defend that they solve the calls in a maximum time of two days from their reception. They also claimed not to have received a significant increase in neighborhood notices in recent days.