Friday, March 31, 2023, 9:22 p.m.



| Updated 9:30 p.m.



The Orihuela City Council reiterates that the municipal vehicle fleet has insurance and charges against the Works Council for refusing last night from Thursday to Friday to get into the vehicles. “The decision not to collect solid urban waste from the municipality on the night of March 30 to 31 was due to a unilateral decision” and, they abound, “not consulted with the technical or political managers of the Department.”

The Consistory thus comes out in defense of its management and that of councilor Guillermo Cánovas. «We regret the accusations made by said Committee directed at the RSU councilor, accusing him of having lied, and more so having the evidence that the vehicles had coverage to be able to carry out their functions and have proceeded to collect the waste on the night of 30 to March 31st”.

Even so, the City Council recognizes, as the workers denounce, that it has been verified through consultation with the Civil Guard itself and through publications by the DGT itself that the vehicles of the municipal fleet would still appear as without a valid policy. However, they defend that “the registration of an insured vehicle can take a while, and it is not unusual for it to take days to verify that they appear with the precise coverage in the verification channels.”

This Friday the Heritage area, for its part, assures that it would have issued a letter from the insurance brokerage where it is communicated that the policy is in the process of issuance by the company Seguros Bilbao, with the vehicles included in it being covered. . “This coverage situation is the same with which the fleet was found since the afternoon of March 29,” they abound.

Regarding the sequence of events, the City Council states that last night of March 29, after the efforts made by the Mayor’s Office that same day, “the municipal MSW collection service was resumed, as the official from the Area of Municipal heritage with an email at 18:17 h. from the Insurance Broker confirming that they had the necessary coverage to circulate”. Not so a certificate of policy with date of entry into force and expiration, as claimed by the workers.

Likewise, the City Council defends that, the following day, the statements offered by the mayoress, Carolina Gracia, at a press conference obeyed “the confirmation made by the Insurance Brokerage itself” which, they insist, allowed the vehicles to leave. For this reason, they flatly reject any accusation against Gracia of “having lied” or “misrepresenting the truth.”

The municipal managers reiterate, in this sense and as the mayoress pointed out in that appearance, that the new policy processed through the Framework Agreement of the Central Purchasing Center of the Provincial Council of Alicante, includes the whole of the municipal fleet that, they say, exceeds the 150 vehicles.

The City Council ends its statement regretting the inconvenience caused by the non-collection of the waste deposited in containers on the nights of March 28 and 30.