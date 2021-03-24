Are more than 50 thousand square meters of public lands located under the Miter Railroad, which are in the middle of a judicial dispute between the city government and Alberto Fernández. It is as a result of a Decree of the Executive Power that requested review a land transfer made by Mauricio Macri in November 2019. The courts of the Contentious Administrative jurisdiction gave rise to a precautionary measure that prevents Horacio Rodríguez Larreta from selling them. The decision was appealed a week ago and they denounce a “financial drowning” by the Nation.

The legal dispute is based on a framework agreement on rail transport that dates from October 17, 2007, when Kirchnerism ruled. In this document, the national State and the Government of the City of Buenos Aires committed to “make their best efforts to guarantee and specify effective solutions for the inconveniences generated by the transit of railways (under national jurisdiction) in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires”.

In this context, it was agreed that the investments and expenses that each party would face to meet that goal “Could be compensated between them, previous agreement and in its documented incidence of the correspondence of its imputation, against other investments and expenses, subject to the same conditions, that were made by the other party ”.

In July 2016, the Nation and the City signed agreements and protocols for the provision of technical, economic and financial assistance in carrying out transport infrastructure works. All the agreements that regulated the works had the approval of the Buenos Aires Legislature. The City financed the expenses to finish the works, and to cancel that debt the national government with a decree gave six properties in November 2019, twenty days before Mauricio Macri left the Casa Rosada.

With more value due to its rezoning, and as part of the railway works that the Buenos Aires government concluded, these lands were going to be sold.

But when Alberto Fernández became president, he signed a decree to rto review this and other assignments of land from the Nation to the City. It was in this context that the judge of the contentious administrative jurisdiction Walter Lara Correa granted the precautionary measure that prevents the Buenos Aires government from making decisions on those six properties.

The head of the State Property Administration Agency (AABE), Martin Cosentino He said that the real estate transfer scheme called dation in payment, “was never made anywhere in Argentina, only for the City of Buenos Aires. This agreement implies that in exchange for debt, the Nation gives real estate, which for us it is not correct. That is why we continue to discuss the substance of the situation and we are also asking the Ministry of Economy to see if the agreement violates or does not violate the fiscal responsibility measure that prohibits that in the last six months of a government they can be budgeted or compromised budgetary with real estate to the next administration ”.

The appeal of the Buenos Aires Government refutes such arguments, by maintaining that the fiscal pact law does not allow liberalities in the last two quarters prior to a change of management, however “The regulations provide for exceptions and the transfer of these six properties falls within them.” “The assignment was made because the Nation did not have funds to finish the work of the Miter viaduct and it was carried out with funds from the City: to cancel that debt, these properties were granted,” they explained in the court filings.

These six properties are governed by the regulations of the Buenos Aires legislature which orders that 65% should be allocated to public spaces and 35% to urban projects. The Rodríguez Larreta government seeks to sell these lands to “recover part of the funds applied to the works,” they explained.

On the other hand, in the appeal they indicated that the amparo prohibits sales “does not comply with the rule of requesting information to make a decision. Information was never required from the City in this regard ”. In the second instance, it was stated that “there is no ongoing investigation, because what was requested by the PEN in the Decree has already been concluded and the report has been delivered to the courts.” For these reasons, they asked that the precautionary measure be annulled.

The conclusion of the City government is that the measure to review this assignment “responds to a policy of the Casa Rosada of financial drowning against the City”, To which they add the decision of President Alberto Fernández to take part of the co-participation funds from Rodríguez Larreta.

