As part of the announcements about new restrictions to contain the growth of coronavirus infections, the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, confirmed that they are social gatherings in private spaces are forbidden and explained that they requested collaboration to the consortium administrators to ensure compliance with the measure in the buildings.

Just as I had reported Clarion, during the week the Buenos Aires government sent a letter to consortium administrators in search of collaboration to prevent social encounters in departments and common spaces.

“To contain the spread of the virus in this second wave, we need you to continue collaborating to enforce preventive measures, especially the prohibition of carrying out social gatherings in private homes, as established by the national government through the presidential decree of April 9, “says the letter sent by the Buenos Aires government to the consortium administrators.

The use of the common spaces of the buildings, one of the points of greatest conflict.

The note, which bears the signatures of the Buenos Aires Chief of Staff, Felipe Miguel, and the Secretary of Citizen Attention, Facundo Carrillo, asks the administrators “to redouble your effort to help us continue to raise awareness and enforce prevention measures to take care of each other “.

Asked about the possibility of fulfilling the role of “inspector” of compliance with the measures, the consortia assured Clarion that their scope for action is limited.

“We will always have the intention of collaborating, but in practice it is very difficult. First, because we are not in the buildings. in the hands of the managers. It is very complicated for them report the neighbors. In addition, they do not have police power, so we would be giving them a burden that they cannot carry out, “explains Daniel Tocco, vice president of the Association of Independent Administrators of Horizontal Property (AIPH).

Beatriz Barnes, legal advisor of the Real Estate Association of Rent and Horizontal Buildings (AIERH) has a similar vision. “The administrator can teach, sending emails, asking neighbors to refrain from making all kinds of use of common spaces and closing access to multipurpose rooms. That is where their function goes,” he says.

In October, the use of barbecue areas, pools and terraces had been authorized, with protocols. Now social gatherings are suspended until May 21.

And he adds: “What we advise is that if there is a meeting in an apartment, the neighbor who wants to make the complaint has to call the Police or 147. The same as in cases of annoying noise.”

In addition to increasing controls to avoid social gatherings, the Buenos Aires government seeks that administrators enforce the protocol for the use of common spaces in buildings, effective from October 12, 2020. One of the main points is that these spaces can only be used by owners and tenants.

The restrictions aim to “appeal to good practices in the use of common spaces, such as the non-use of SUM, adopt a shift system, schedules and number of people per functional unit and space, and respect hygiene prevention measures, distance social and use of masks “.

“What we see is that the protocols are being complied with. We do observe that he relaxed a bit in the use of the chinstrap in some spaces. Last year, during the toughest quarantine, we had some cases in which the Police had to intervene. But now we are not aware that it is something repeated, “says Tocco.

For his part, Barnes adds another aspect that generates concern among administrators: the assemblies. “The Buenos Aires government informed that they must be virtual, but in many buildings there is resistance because they have older owners who are not familiar with technology,” he explains.

