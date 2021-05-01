Manchester City already smells the Premier League, it’s a little closer. If Liverpool beat Manchester United this Sunday, second in the table, Pep Guardiola’s team will be mathematical champions. And if this does not happen, it will be a few days later. It is a matter of time before the classification definitively and irrefutably dictates that the citizens They are once again the best team of the season in England, the third time in the last four years.

The 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace was achieved in the second half and the starting lineup having been allowed to rest for qualifying for the Champions League final. A squad has to be extensive to compete for all the titles and this has been demonstrated by this Manchester City. From the line-up that Guardiola took out at Selhurst Park there were eight changes with respect to the starters who played the first leg of PSG.

Only Ederson, Cancelo and Rodrigo repeated the start four days later, making evident the division between starters and substitutes. The compression of the calendar and the decisive factor of the meeting next Tuesday forced the Catalan coach to rotate the eleven, where he included several footballers with a point to prove: Sterling, Agüero or Gabriel Jesus have gone to a secondary plane in Manchester’s plans City in this season finale, the first due to Foden’s explosion and the two forwards due to the absence of a fixed nine in Guardiola’s ideal scheme. However, they all pulled the cart in London.

Gabriel Jesus scored a goal in the first half but was disallowed for offside. Both he and Kun divided the spaces in the reference of the attack, while Sterling also participated on the inside to leave the entire left wing to Mendy. In fact, it was Agüero who opened the can by picking up a ball from the French side and hitting a bounce soon: his second goal in this league, the fourth in total this season, an unequivocal sign of how complicated his last year at Manchester City.

On the right wing, the leading role fell on Ferran Torres, who despite his 10 goals this season has been left out of the last important matches (he has not played a minute in the Champions League since the first leg of the round of 16). The Spaniard kicked with his left to make it 0-2 and thus score the 700th goal of the Pep Guardiola era (288 games).