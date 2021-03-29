The City of Buenos Aires begins this Monday to register those over 70 years of age to access the coronavirus vaccine, as announced by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

According to the scheme, from 12:30 on Monday to Thursday at 6, registration will be exclusive for those over 75 years of age. From that moment on, those over 70 years of age will be able to register.

The vaccination of this new group will begin in the coming days, after assigning shifts by mail, WhatsApp or SMS, and will advance as new doses are received by the national government.

