tough fight. The Manchester City he will no longer be able to achieve the poker of titles that the English press often sells as a goal, since he was eliminated from the League Cup in the fourth round penalty shootout against West ham. However, he continues to opt for the three most important titles and, therefore, to emulate the United from Sir Alex Ferguson 1999, which remains the only English club to have lifted a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season. One of the great obstacles that he will have to achieve it -beyond, obviously, this tie against the Atletico Madrid— will be the competence of Liverpool, which crosses his path in the two national tournaments. And watch out, the calendar has arranged the decisive clashes coinciding with the tie against the mattresses. It is something that must be taken into account, since the competitive stress that City will be subjected to in the next two weeks will be extreme. On Sunday 10, just between the round trip, the group of Guardiola will receive at home the Klopp in a league match with the context of a very tight classification: a single point separates them, placing City in the lead. And on Saturday the 16th, after the return of Metropolitanthe two giants of the moment in English football will meet again in the etihad in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The quality beat the strength. Taking into account how disputed the fight for the Premier is, Guardiola could not make many changes this past weekend, beyond keeping himself on the bench Bernard Silva already Mahrez, who had just disputed World Cup playoffs full of tension. He was visiting Burnley, a team from the lower zone but especially uncomfortable because of their direct style and their extreme aggressiveness in physical disputes. In the first part, the victory was already on track (0-2), which was based on the good understanding of society De Bruyne-Sterling. The Belgian and the German Gundogan They were the authors of the goals.

Kevin de Bruyne, against Burnley.

LEE SMITH (Action Images via Reuters)



The problem of moving to Cancelo. Kyle Walker was sent off on the last day of the group stage against Leipzig, in a completely inconsequential clash, and he was sanctioned with three games. He already lost both of them to him Sporting and now he has one left, the first against Atlético. This will force Guardiola to change sides to João Cancelo. In reality, Cancelo is right-handed, and had always played in his natural band until the Catalan coach tried him on a changed foot. That movement was a real revolution, and the Portuguese became one of the mainstays of the team. the ukrainian Zinchenko It should be the one that entered on the left. Another setback will be the absence due to injury of Ruben Dias, that it seemed that it would reach the shock but whose recovery is taking time. will supply Stones.

The resource of the false nine. With Gabriel Jesus As the only more or less pure nine in the squad, Guardiola is increasingly using dynamic players as centre-forwards. The most common is Foden. If we take almost for granted that Mahrez will return on the right, there would be a place in dispute between Sterling and Grealish on the left side. The first comes from signing two assists at Burnley, so he starts with an advantage.