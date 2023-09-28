Chiavari – ChiavarInCosplay 2023 is underway. From tomorrow (29 September) to Sunday the city will be transformed into a cartoon thanks to the event dedicated to fans of television series, cinema, comics and video games. A special edition, organized by the Department of Culture (in collaboration with Andrea Lucchi, Alberto Grezzani and Live emotion group) which will mark the entry of the event into the Comics festival community circuit. Ribbon cutting tomorrow, at 7pm, followed by the show “You don’t leave the 80s alive!” with the comedian Omar Fantini and the Cartoon cover band of “Poveri di sodium”. «The event has a richer look and aims to carve out a space for itself in the national cosplay scene – he states Silvia StanigCouncilor for Culture – Chiavari becomes an open-air catwalk, crowded with characters and entertainment just as represented by Ilaria Sposetti in the manifesto.”

New to this edition is the collaboration with Il Volta’s Objective Cosplay (a photographic event dedicated to the world of international cosplay) for the creation of a great opportunity, that of photo shoots at Palazzo Rocca. You can participate by writing to [email protected]. The cosplay will also be the protagonist of a photography competition open to all. You sign up with a cosplay photo on the red carpet published on your Instagram profile, @chiavarincosplay. The most voted image will win the chance to participate in an exclusive service during Lucca comics & games. The red carpet in via Martiri della Liberazione has been confirmed. The program (available on the ChiavarInCosplay Facebook and Instagram pages) is full of collateral events and evening appointments in Piazza Matteotti. On Saturday, at 11am, there will be the joy of the Miwa Marching Band on the red carpet with the Jedi Generation fashion show. At 3pm the Filarmonica Sestri Levante will perform. At 4pm, cosplay parade and immediately afterwards, Disney rally. Sunday, at 8pm, concert by Cristina D’Avena. A cultural proposal enriched by the participation of the Chiavari School of Comics and international exponents of the sector, by the impertinent author Lacha and by the dubbing laboratory of the Cantrò School which will stage, together with the Luzzati artistic high school of Chiavari, some moments of the musical “Les miserables”. The president of Ascom, Bernardo Aldo Pessagno, with a letter, invited the associated merchants to guarantee the welcome of the participants by offering gastronomic refreshments and the possibility, even on Sundays, to make purchases. Some shopkeepers are preparing themed displays.

Changes to the road network are foreseen: parking ban with forced removal and interdiction of vehicular traffic, from 3pm tomorrow to 12pm Monday, in Piazza Matteotti and Corso Garibaldi, in the stretch between the square and Via Delpino; parking ban with forced removal, from 3pm tomorrow to midday on Monday, in Piazza Roma, in the parking area subject to charges immediately to the east of the pedestrian area; tomorrow, from 8 to 10, access to the pedestrian area of ​​the historic center is prohibited for vehicles used for unloading and loading goods