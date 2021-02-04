The City of Buenos Aires announced this Thursday that it asked to suspend the hearing requested by Judge Roberto Gallardo to decide to return to face-to-face classes in Buenos Aires. The government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta argued that the call “is meaningless because Justice already has the information it had required.”

“This morning the Buenos Aires government presented to Judge Paola Cabezas Cescato the information available on the testing plan for teachers and non-teachers scheduled for the start of classes on February 17,” the administration reported.

Cabezas Cescato is the judge who replaces Roberto Gallardo “while the Administrative Litigation Chamber resolves the request for disqualification” made by the City Government.

Gallardo had asked for that information “as the basis for holding a mandatory hearing for February 10 which summoned the Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña, and the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, “the statement warns.

Among the reasons added by the City for suspending the meeting, it clarifies that it “It does not make sense because the Justice already has the information that it had required”. And it points against “the person who presented the amparo that motivated Gallardo’s request”, named Claudio Luis Elías, who “is not a union representative since he does not work in the educational field and does not represent any worker of the City and less even teaching workers. “

Judge Roberto Gallardo, challenged by the Government of the City of Buenos Aires.

Furthermore, the Buenos Aires administration affirms “its commitment” to have “at the disposal of the Justice and of whoever requires it the information it deems necessary.”

And he lists various grounds for which he required the challenge of Judge Gallardo, among which is “the manifest lack of impartiality of Dr. Gallardo, of his anger towards the GCABA revealed in innumerable precedents” and “a manifest departure from the rules of due process “from the magistrate.

“At its discretion, it broadens the object of the process, summons officials from essential areas to appear at a hearing on a personal and non-delegable basis and according to journalistic reports that occurred at the time of presentation of this challenge, I would have already decided to suspend the start of classes in the City of Buenos Aires“, remarks the statement.

He also warns that “it is evident that the magistrate intends to supply the activity that is the responsibility of the litigants, confusing his role as director of the process with that of party” and clarifies that it violates “the constitutional guarantees of the City Government.”

For its part, it assures that “the sentencing party orders a series of measures (such as discriminatingly summoning some union representatives without any request from the parties), that absolutely exceed your competence and your performance in the process“.

“And summons a hearing that was not required by the parties, cites only four of the seventeen teaching unions, namely, Union of Education Workers (UTE Capital), Association of Teachers of Middle and Higher Education (ADEMyS), Union Argentine Teachers (UDA), and the Buenos Aires Educators Union (SEDEBA), without any explanation to justify their actions, and without even trying to argue why this discrimination. Furthermore, they omitted to give a preview to Mr. Fiscal Agent as Articles 1 and 4 of Law 6381 have, “he adds.

Finally, it states that “decisions imply a clear excess of the functions of Dr. Gallardo, who is directly selecting the subjects in the proceedings, and orders unsolicited evidence, as if it were a plaintiff, thereby demonstrating the magistrate’s clear intention to use a judicial process to become the executor of a public policy. “

The Buenos Aires Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña, and the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, were summoned by Gallardo. Photos: Walter Carrera / GCBA Press

The controversy broke out last Tuesday when the Buenos Aires judge Roberto Gallardo summoned the Ministers of Education and Health of the City, Soledad Acuña and Fernán Quirós, to a hearing to know the protocols against the coronavirus planned for the return of face-to-face classes , scheduled for February 17.

The magistrate, who has a long history of dealing with macrismo, summoned “all those who may have a legal interest in the outcome of the litigation” to participate in the meeting, and announced that both Acuña and Quirós “must appear at the hearing set. in a personal and non-delegable way “.