Manchester City continues to pursue its objective of revalidating the Premier League title after adding its seventh consecutive victory in the English championship, the most valuable, since the rival was its great opponent for the title, a very minor Arsenal at the Etihad . There was no color between Guardiola’s men and those of his disciple, Arteta, and now the ‘sky blue’ team has a four-point advantage within reach if they win the two fewer duels they have played compared to the ‘ Gunners’.

City’s victory was crucial in terms of numbers, but also very convincing in terms of football. He completely dominated a match in which, based on his merits, he could even thrash. All a warning to sailors with the exciting semifinal of the Champions League against Real Madrid on the horizon.

And it is that he did not even need the best version of Haaland, who this time ran into a fantastic performance from the Ramsdale goalkeeper in his usually wide path towards the goal. For one day the definer in blue was De Bruyne, at a stratospheric level in the decisive stretch of the season and another great threat for Madrid.

Manchester City Ederson, Walker, Rúben Dias, Akanji, Stones, Rodri, Gündogan (Mahrez, min. 71), Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne (Julián Álvarez, min. 80), Grealish (Foden, min. 87) and Haaland. 4 – 1 Arsenal Ramsdale, White, Magalhaes, Holding, Zinchenko, Thomas, Odegaard (Smith Rowe, min. 72), Xhaka (Jorginho, min. 60), Saka (Nelson, min. 81), Gabriel Jesus (Nketiah, min. 81) and Martinelli (Trossard, min. 60). Goals:

1-0: min. 7, DeBruyne. 2-0: min. 45+1, Stones. 3-0: min. 54, DeBruyne. 3-1: min. 86, Holding. 4-1: min. 90+5, Haaland.

Referee:

Michael Oliver (England). He admonished Rúben Dias, Grealish, Thomas and Rodri.

Incidents:

Match of day 33 in the Premier League played at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite intense pressure from Arsenal at the start, City began by scaring their great rival for the Premier with a possible penalty on De Bruyne. Michael Oliver, the most prestigious of English referees, dismissed the maximum penalty for ‘gunner’ relief while Guardiola despaired on the sideline.

Frantic start, in the purest Premier League style. Nothing else was expected from the decisive clash between the two giants of this English championship. City smelled the blood of a rival that has come a bit less in recent weeks and struck early. Haaland received from behind and gave the ball to De Bruyne, who did the rest. Driving and shot tight to the stick, impossible for Ramsdale. First bite to the title.

Arteta frowned on the bench and was looking for solutions in the face of City’s fantastic recovery of the ball, much more incisive despite not dominating the duel from possession of the ball, as is usual. Guardiola’s team was better in the first half and made it 2-0 through De Bruyne, who ran into White’s body when he was preparing to execute with his left foot.

Haaland was also scared, who in his first attempt and after a prodigious dribble, ran into Ramsdale, and then, with meters to exploit his power, drove and took splinters from the right post of the ‘gunner’ door. Very little from Arsenal, with just a distant shot from Thomas. The best thing for the London team on the brink of rest was the minimal ‘sky blue’ advantage, largely to the credit of Ramsdale, who once again prevented Haaland’s goal after a volley from point-blank range. However, Stones confirmed with an impressive header the great superiority of City, who went into the break, doubling their deserved advantage.

De Bruyne, goalscorer



Arsenal needed an urgent reaction at the restart but the truth is that the best foreign footballer was still their goalkeeper. Again Ramsdale, in heads-up with Haaland. It was not the day of the Norwegian in the definition but it was not necessary for his team, which has plenty of resources. This time the Nordic striker was the passer and De Bruyne the fine finisher.

The face to face for the Premier was expected with expectation and the truth is that in less than an hour the current champion had dispatched the battle on the fast track. Without emotion, the duel ended with goals from Holding and Haaland, who despite everything did not go without a prize. Arteta’s creditable Arsenal have held the pulse for much of the season, but ran out of gas just as they came within sight of the finish line. Guardiola’s City, a team accustomed to guaranteeing a minimum of 90 points in the Premier and almost intractable in the long-distance race, has the trophy within reach.