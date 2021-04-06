Manchester City have announced losses of 150 million euros in its economic summary of the 2019/20 season as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. The English club received more than 15 million less in the collection of the matches compared to the previous season, 20 million less in revenue from UEFA and more than 50 million less from the Premier League.

These figures are those included up to June 30, 2020, so that the games that played from that date will enter the next report. In fact, City played seven league games thereafter, as well as one from the FA Cup and two matches from the Champions League. He also sold Sané to Bayern for about 50 million.

From the club it has been transmitted that the results of the 2020/21 season will be better because there will be “less impact of Covid-19” on the economy. Usually, the average loss “for the two seasons is expected to be less than 70 million per year”, according to the official website. Manchester City did not cut workers’ wages when many teams joined the ERTE of the British Government and they did not negotiate cuts with their players either.