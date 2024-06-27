According to the criteria of

The city has more than 100,000 inhabitantsthat is, it is not a small town, and it is defined as a perfect community for those who work remotely and are looking for a welcoming place. South Bend is noted as a great place to raise a family and advance personally thanks to the emerging businesses that exist there.

The incentive program has great benefits, making a total of US$6,200 For those who decide to move there:

US$5,000 in cash

1 Year Social Membership at Momentum SB

Arts and Culture Package: Includes museums, orchestras and more

Recreation Package: Includes rafting, aerial ropes courses, ice skating and more.

Plus $600 in regional benefits like South Bend Cubs baseball tickets, chocolate factory tours, zoo passes, airline vouchers and train tickets to Chicago.

In South Bend they assure that the locals They are very hospitable and passionate about their city, according to Make My Move. “We believe the city is the perfect community for remote workers who want to empower themselves and their families by finding the perfect place to call home,” they said. In addition, the city has many natural points such as lakes, streams and zoos.

You can enjoy walks along the Saint Joseph River Photo:Make My Move Share

How to get there from Florida

Although it is located more than 1,000 miles from Florida, which It would be almost 18 hours by car.the best option to get there is by plane. South Bend County has a small airport In the city, however, you have flights with a stopover. Prices range from US$332 to US$660 depending on the place of departure. The other cheaper alternative is a flight to Fort Wayne International Airportin Indiana, and from there travel 3 hours by car to the destination.