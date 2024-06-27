According to the criteria of
The incentive program has great benefits, making a total of US$6,200 For those who decide to move there:
- US$5,000 in cash
- 1 Year Social Membership at Momentum SB
- Arts and Culture Package: Includes museums, orchestras and more
- Recreation Package: Includes rafting, aerial ropes courses, ice skating and more.
- Plus $600 in regional benefits like South Bend Cubs baseball tickets, chocolate factory tours, zoo passes, airline vouchers and train tickets to Chicago.
In South Bend they assure that the locals They are very hospitable and passionate about their city, according to Make My Move. “We believe the city is the perfect community for remote workers who want to empower themselves and their families by finding the perfect place to call home,” they said. In addition, the city has many natural points such as lakes, streams and zoos.
How to get there from Florida
Although it is located more than 1,000 miles from Florida, which It would be almost 18 hours by car.the best option to get there is by plane. South Bend County has a small airport In the city, however, you have flights with a stopover. Prices range from US$332 to US$660 depending on the place of departure. The other cheaper alternative is a flight to Fort Wayne International Airportin Indiana, and from there travel 3 hours by car to the destination.
#city #flight #Florida #pays #move
Leave a Reply