Is about Mesa, Arizona, where the median household income was reported to be $79,262 and the average family sum for the top 5 percent of earners can reach up to $552,377.

According to the official website of Mesa, Arizona, this city has a population of 517,496 people. Additionally, he says Mesa’s Office of Economic Development (OED) is working to improve the city’s economy by “promoting a culture of quality, supporting the creation of higher-wage jobs, encouraging direct investment and increasing the prosperity of its residents.”

Mesa, Arizona ranks 22nd among the highest paying cities in the country. Photo:Google Maps Share

According to CNBCalthough there are cities where you can earn juicy salaries, the The amount of money people earn can vary greatly from one region to another.

The cited media also stated that The richest cities usually offer a lots of well-paying jobs in sectors such as technology, finance, entertainment and healthcare, which could represent a great advantage over the rest of the populations in the United States.

The states with the worst salaries in the United States



On the other hand, Telemundo announced the States where workers earn lessthe average annual salary is below US$40,000 per year. According to the cited media, these are: