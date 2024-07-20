SIf you want to have a good quality of life in the United States, In addition to preparing yourself and looking for the best job opportunities, pay attention to your place of residence as this could make a huge difference. There are states where salaries are more generous, and one of them is only two hours from New York by flight and just over seven by car.

Financial firm GoBankingRates analyzed the latest income data according to the U.S. Census Bureau in the 25 largest cities in terms of total population, and discovered where the highest average salaries are recorded.

Considering that in these cities it is necessary to earn a minimum of around US$270,000 a year to be considered part of the 5 percent of those who earn the most, he concluded that Raleigh, North Carolina, is among the cities offering some of the best incomes.

And this city is among the 25 Biggest US Jobs Where Earning Six Figures Is No Longer a Concernas it has become increasingly common.

In the specific case of Raleigh’s median household income was determined to be $84,489. However, those in the top 5 percent of earners report annual income of $565,658.

GoBankingRates analysis shows that The richest cities offer a large number of well-paying jobs according to their specialty in sectors such as technology, finance, entertainment or healthcare.

In Raleigh, North Carolina, the average income is more than $80,000 annually. Photo:visittheusa.mx Share

The 5 richest cities in the United States

While Raleigh in North Carolina can be a good opportunity for those who want to earn a good income and have a great quality of life without having to be located in the huge American cities, here is the list of the 5 richest cities in the country.

Considering the record of the average income of citizens, these are the cities where people with the greatest purchasing power live.

Income needed to be in the top 5 percent: $268,622

Average income of the top 5 percent: US$1,007,363

Average family income: US$212l.115

Income needed to be in the top 5 percent: $268,622

Average income of top 5 percent: $820,758

Average household income: US$138,573

Income needed to be in the top 5 percent: $268,622

Average income of top 5 percent: $775,803

Average household income: US$193,252

Income needed to be in the top 5 percent: $268,622

Average income of top 5 percent: $773,332

Average household income: US$173,740

Income needed to be in the top 5 percent: $268,622

Average income of top 5 percent: $772,837

Average household income: US$161,489