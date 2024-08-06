According to the criteria of
According to the last official census, it has a population of 440,000 inhabitantsThe city is known for its ethnic and cultural diversityso it is home to a wide variety of communities, including African Americans, Latinos, Asians, and many others. In fact, Harris is the daughter of immigrants and grew up surrounded by a diverse community.
On the other hand, the city is recognized for its education and the sport. Since it has several outstanding educational institutions, such as the University of CaliforniaOakland is home to the Golden State Warriorsfour-time NBA champions.
Kamala Harris gains strength in the polls
Following the withdrawal of current President Joe Biden, Kamala Harris took over the baton of the campaign for the elections on November 5. Last Friday, the media Fox News released a new poll showing a trend of support for Harris over Trump in the swing states: Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
I am proud to announce that I’ve asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate.
As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his.
It’s great to have him on the team.
Now let’s get to work. Join us:https://t.co/W4AE2WlMTj
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024
In addition, in the last few hours it was learned that the Oakland native chose Tim Walzgovernor of Minnesota, as his running mate for the presidential election. The news was announced by the vice president on her official X account.
“I am proud to announce that I have asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, coach, teacher, and veteran, he has delivered for working families like yours,” wrote Harris.
#city #minutes #San #Francisco #Kamala #Harris #grew #beautiful #landscapes
Leave a Reply