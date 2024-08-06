Kamala harris was located in eThe center of the American political scenebehind the Joe Biden’s withdrawal to the presidential race. However, few know that the current vice president He was born in this beautiful city very close to San Francisco and has impressive landscapes.

Harris was born in Oakland . The city located in the San Francisco Bayis the eighth largest in the entire Golden State. It is known for its great landscapes and the number of activities that can be done outdoorssuch as Redwood Regional Park, Lake Merritt, and the Oakland Botanical Garden. According to the official White House website, California . The city located in theis the eighth largest in the entire Golden State. It is knownsuch as Redwood Regional Park, Lake Merritt, and the Oakland Botanical Garden.

According to the last official census, it has a population of 440,000 inhabitantsThe city is known for its ethnic and cultural diversityso it is home to a wide variety of communities, including African Americans, Latinos, Asians, and many others. In fact, Harris is the daughter of immigrants and grew up surrounded by a diverse community.

On the other hand, the city is recognized for its education and the sport. Since it has several outstanding educational institutions, such as the University of CaliforniaOakland is home to the Golden State Warriorsfour-time NBA champions.

Kamala Harris gains strength in the polls



Following the withdrawal of current President Joe Biden, Kamala Harris took over the baton of the campaign for the elections on November 5. Last Friday, the media Fox News released a new poll showing a trend of support for Harris over Trump in the swing states: Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

I am proud to announce that I’ve asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his. It’s great to have him on the team. Now let’s get to work. Join us:https://t.co/W4AE2WlMTj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024

In addition, in the last few hours it was learned that the Oakland native chose Tim Walzgovernor of Minnesota, as his running mate for the presidential election. The news was announced by the vice president on her official X account.

“I am proud to announce that I have asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, coach, teacher, and veteran, he has delivered for working families like yours,” wrote Harris.