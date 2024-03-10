If, as a brand, you are now trying to get people to switch from petrol to electricity, you will achieve more with one purpose built, futuristic-looking soap shape or with a 'normal' hatchback that happens to no longer have a combustion engine? Given the explosive sales of EVs from a man with a large social network, the answer is clear.

However, there will also be plenty of people for whom it doesn't have to be so extreme. They could easily end up in one of Stellantis' many electric mid-range cars, such as this Citroën ë-C4. Citroën has equipped it with a powertrain that we now know from countless other models, from the Peugeot E-208 to the Jeep Avenger: a stronger electric motor (156 instead of 136 hp) and a larger 54 kWh battery for a completely acceptable range.

It is an attractive package, with the caveat that it costs almost the same as what Tesla currently asks for an entry-level Model 3. The Citroën ë-C4 is one of many cars that are taking a beating, because it is difficult to compete with the technology, charging characteristics and performance figures of the Americans for this money.

On the inside, this ë-C4 is very Citroën

Unless you don't like a Model 3, that is. Then the ë-C4 would like to welcome you to a recognizable and well-organized interior where you will not encounter anything complicated or overwhelming. There's just a start button, a PRND slider and little else to set or adjust; two regeneration modes, three driving modes and a few easy-to-use and not too intrusive driving aids.

On the central screen you can see the charging points on your route and an occasional friendly beep sounds when you approach a speed camera. The counter display has three layouts, the infotainment has two buttons and the air conditioning is controlled via a separate panel. All well organised. Because it is a Citroën, the design of the ë-C4 may be a bit more unique than that of its internal competitors.

The LED drawings on the front and back are nice and abstract, the steering wheel has a spoke as wide as your head and the passenger has a glove compartment, a drawer and something that looks like a tablet holder. Not necessarily useful with an airbag behind it, we think, but we have probably thought about that. The door panels are quite high, so you can sit comfortably, and the seats are soft and comfortable. In the back it all works just fine for two adults.

The chassis of the ë-C4 is nice

A nice contrast with other stuff in its class is that the chassis of the ë-C4 waves away bumps and potholes with French flair. We sign up for that, because you won't be doing a cheerful round of corners with this car. The steering is quite sharp but light, and in fast corners we quickly get the tires screeching. With its extra horsepower it can keep up just fine, although you only get it fully served when you switch on the Sport mode or literally kick the gas pedal against the firewall.

You even feel everything vibrate a bit, as if the Citroën ë-C4 really has to pull out all the stops. The driving experience doesn't get any more exciting, but no one expects that. You are more likely to care about efficiency, and with a WLTP range of 415 kilometers and our effortless test consumption of 14.6 kWh/100 km – better than the manufacturer's specifications – it seems perfectly fine.

The best buy in its class? Not that, but the ë-C4 does offer some things that other EVs do not offer, and that is worth something in this day and age of All Cars Driving the Same.

Specifications of the Citroën ë-C4 54 kWh Max (2024)

Engine

1 electric motor

156 hp

260 Nm

54 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 9.2 s

top speed 150 km/h

Consumption (average)

14.9 kWh/100 km A label

Range

415 km (WLTP)

Loading time

5 hours 15 minutes at 11 kW

30 min. at 100 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,360×1,800x

1,525 mm (lxwxh)

2,670 mm (wheelbase)

weight nb

380 / 1,250 l (luggage)

Prices

€41,830 (NL)

€42,650 (B)