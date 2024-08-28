According to the criteria of

According The Hill, The bill is generating tensions in Congress and could complicate efforts to avoid a government shutdown next month. Known as Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE)promoted by the Freedom Caucus and supported by influential figures such as Elon Musk, the law seeks to add controls to ensure that only US citizens can vote in the upcoming federal elections.

This measure includes the obligation for states to require proof of citizenship for voter registration and remove non-citizens from electoral rolls. A regulation with the same requirements has already been approved in Arizona.where it recently obtained judicial authorization to begin operating, although in that case it only applies to local and state elections.

Despite support in the House of Representatives, where it passed on a largely party-line vote, the legislation faces strong opposition in the Senate and from the president. Joe Biden, who promised to veto itAccording to the Biden administration, It is already a crime for non-citizens to vote in federal elections, and the proposal could make it harder for eligible voters to register.increasing the risk that they will be unfairly delisted.

The future of the SAVE Act is uncertain and depends on the strategy of Republican leaders. House Speaker Mike Johnson said that The law is a major issue in talks about the budget and government funding.although he has not ruled out attaching this measure to a continuity resolution.

Deciding how to proceed with government funding will be crucial for Johnson, as will influence not only the functioning of the government, but also its leadership within the Republican Partyaccording to the analysis carried out by the aforementioned media.

The new law seeks more controls on the citizenship of voters. Photo:iStock Share

The ‘proof of citizenship’ law opened a Republican internal debate

According The Hill, The SAVE Act sparked a debate within the Republican Party on how to handle electoral legislation and next steps for government funding.

While some party members While some see the SAVE Act as an opportunity to push for stricter immigration reforms, others fear that insisting on this measure could lead to political stalemate. and a potential government shutdown. The possibility of attaching this legislation to a continuing resolution could serve as a negotiating tactic, seeking to extend government funding through 2025 and avoid a massive funding package at the end of the year.