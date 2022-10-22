Rdc, a problem for work: interview with Michele Callegari, founder of the Barberino’s chain

“Do you believe me if I tell you that from the day after Di Maio’s famous (and infamous) announcement from the balcony where he shouted that he had defeated poverty, I received 30% less curriculum vitae?”. Michele Callegari is an entrepreneur who, after a long experience in large banks in London, has decided to found a successful brand: Barberino’s. It is a chain of barbers that are inspired by the men’s salons of the last century. Founded in 2015 in Milan, today it has 20 direct stores and one – in franchising – in Seoul. It has 60 employees, with an average age of around 26 and has raised 1.85 million since 2020, of which 1.25 through equity crowdfunding campaigns. Barberino’s cosmetics and beard accessories are produced in Italy, with the sole exception of the fabric face masks, produced in South Korea.

Callegari, but is it true that citizenship income cuts the legs of entrepreneurs?

Sorry to say this because there is a need to support the less well-off, but that’s the way it is. Instead of encouraging the search for work, we prefer to help the youngest by staying at home. And double damage is done: employment is not generated and there is the risk of creating marginalization, because someone who remains stationary for maybe 2-3 years is then more difficult to place than those who have worked hard in the same period of time.

But how do you respond to those who accuse you of paying too little?

That a barber hired by us earns between 1,450 and 2,000 euros net per month, bonuses included. We have restored dignity to a job that was now prey to the black and the “dumping” price race to the bottom. Do you think that an apprentice, perhaps in Sicily, does not have any convenience to work because he receives the 700 euros of income.

With 1,450 euros a month, in Milan, it is not so easy to live, however, let’s imagine ourselves with 700 of income …

Of course, this is why I say that work should be encouraged.

And then there is inflation which has reached 10%

Fortunately, that has not had much impact on our business, we have a premium clientele on which we have poured two increases without this hurting, indeed. But I want to say one thing, that we have also increased the salaries of our workers at the same time, precisely because they often live in an expensive city like Milan. Nobody wants to trigger a spiral between wages and prices, but something can be done and we have done it.

So how does it come out?

We help companies that want to invest. Enough of this welfare logic. Does he know that when Di Maio went up on the balcony swearing he had defeated poverty, the curriculum we received was reduced by a third? It is a mindset, people feel protected and no longer incentivized to look for work.

