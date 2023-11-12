





02:10

Families with hostages and missing Israelis or dual nationals have been mobilizing for more than a month outside their Government, which they criticize for not doing enough for Hamas to release all those captured immediately. But they are not alone, just one day after the massacre of the Islamist group, a forum of volunteer citizens emerged, whose objective is to support relatives and raise their voices with campaigns and events, like those witnessed by our correspondents Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz.