02/17/2025



Updated at 11: 56h.





To the shout of “It is not my culture”, the promoters of the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP) that wants to suppress the Bullfighting protection as a good of cultural interest He arrived this Monday at Congress with the support of 715,606 signatures. There are more than the 500,000 firms necessary for processing in the lower house, where the ILP will have to be debated as a proposal of law. The initiative has the support of adding and Podemos, both parties present in the organized concentration against the Congress of Deputies before the delivery of the signatures. And all, activists and spokesmen of the matches, pointed to the PSOE, the great absent of the morning, whose support will be necessary for this initiative to move forward.

«We are going to question the current government, and in particular to the Socialist Party, because this ILP goes for rights and freedoms. Freedom to choose the culture we want and the right to live in a society free of violence, free of violent shows with animals, ”he said Marta Estebanmember of the ILP promoting commission. «No government that can be called progressive can be left behind in this advance towards a freer, more ethical, more European and more respectful country with our planet colleagues. A party like the PSOE must listen to these 715,000 signatures and take that step, to have that courage because this is not to ban bullfighting, it is simply that it is not our cultural heritage and that the autonomous communities can choose, ”he added.

Despite this interpellation to “rights and freedoms”, the ultimate goal of this initiative is none other than bulls, and the obstacle that animalists and antitaurines have found all these years is a law approved in 2013 that recognized bullfighting Your condition of good cultural interest. When the Generalitat of Catalonia wanted to eliminate the bulls, the Constitutional Court prevented him from this figure. Likewise, the PSOE has also been well attempts to leave out the bulls of the aid of the COVID or the young cultural bonus. «This popular legislative initiative wants to repeal the armor to bullfighting. Autonomous communities and municipalities cannot prohibit it if they wish, nor can they regulate it, ”said Marta Esteban. This law was approved in 2013 a Congress with an absolute majority of the PP through this same procedure, of a popular legislative initiative that achieved the necessary popular support. Now the antitaurines want to retrace the way.

The activists who have participated for almost a year in this collection of signatures, dozens of them, arrived at the Plaza de las Cortes with clear instructions: hide their hatred. “There is a lot of hate here,” said one of the organizers. «Some songs that we have agreed will shout. Today it is time to give that message, because the press will be, the politicians who support us will be, and we have to give the message we want so that, when the vote is going to be, they vote in favor of removing the protection from bullfighting . I know we want to shout and insult, but today is not the day, so I think about your head instead of thinking with your heart. When at the end of the all concentration, politicians included, they gathered in the steps of Congress to take the family photo, some wanted to shout “torture is not culture”, but they quickly remembered the “not my culture” agreed.









According to Marta Esteban, who served as a spokesman before the press, it cannot be cultural heritage “a cruel activity that divides the Spaniards.” He cited a survey of the BBVA Foundation according to which eight out of ten Spaniards reject the use of animals for bullfights and repeated the slogan that in 2021 – when the surveys of cultural habits they reflected the impact of the COVID – they only went to run of Bulls 1.9 percent of Spaniards. «We are fed up with the public money that goes to bullfighting. If it weren’t for public subsidies, bullfighting would have disappeared a long time ago ». According to the promoters of this ILP, the Community of Madrid has dedicated 20 million euros to bullfighting in the last three years. He described the Toro Foundation as “Chiringuito that receives money from all autonomous communities.”

Report an error



