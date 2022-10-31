The cities of the UAE continued to strengthen their leadership position in the list of modern cities, topping the countries in the region in many global indicators related to the triad of cities of the future, which include the extent to which artificial intelligence and advanced technology are harnessed, the balance between environmental sustainability and the requirements of economic development, and levels of security, safety and stability.

On the occasion of the “International Day of Cities” which falls on October 31 of each year, the following report reviews the most prominent achievements made by the UAE in the field of city planning and management in line with the achievement of Goal 11 of the Sustainable Development Goals, which is to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe and resilient for all. Smart and sustainable.

smart services..

The UAE has set a regional example in the field of transition to smart cities, and according to official global reports, it has achieved leadership in this vital field, as Abu Dhabi and Dubai were ranked as the smartest cities in the Middle East and North Africa region in the “Smart City Index.” 2021” by the Institute of Management Development (IMD) and the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

The UAE ranks first in the Arab world in terms of the proportion of smart cities out of the total major cities in the UAE, thanks to various measures and initiatives such as the digital transformation of the government, the expansion of harnessing the outputs and tools of artificial intelligence, smart mobility initiatives and a wide range of smart services that cover all aspects of daily life for residents The state.

environmental sustainability.

The UAE has witnessed a remarkable expansion in building and constructing sustainable cities, in line with the objectives of the National Agenda 2021 in achieving a sustainable environment in terms of air quality, conserving water resources, increasing reliance on clean energy and implementing green development.

Seven cities in the UAE top the list of the most sustainable urban complexes in the world, most notably Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, which is committed to achieving the minimum requirements of a “3 pearls” rating under the Pearl Rating System for Buildings of the “Estidama” program in Abu Dhabi, while the main headquarters is The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) hosted by the city is the first building in the country that, thanks to its innovative design and smart energy management systems, has reduced energy consumption by 64% compared to normal office buildings in Abu Dhabi.

In the Emirate of Dubai, the “Sustainable City” is the first fully sustainable community in the world, and the first project to produce all its energy needs in the region, to be the happiest residential community in Dubai, while the emirate is working to build a sustainable city in Al Ruwayyah area along the Dubai-Al Ain road, which will Its design, executed in the form of a rose in the desert, helps reduce electricity consumption and produce renewable energy locally.

Sustainability is one of the most prominent characteristics of the “Expo Dubai 2020” site, both in terms of generating and using renewable energy sources, and for the materials used in the permanent construction of the site, which will be reused in the future infrastructure construction of the emirate.

In turn, Dubai Silicon Oasis is the first area in the UAE to implement street lighting using smart technologies, and it has used sensors that reduce lighting to 25 percent, and then return the lighting completely when vehicles or pedestrians approach, which contributed to a significant reduction in energy consumption.

Moving to the Emirate of Sharjah, March 2019 witnessed the official announcement of the Sharjah Sustainable City project, which is the first project that meets the highest standards of green economy and environmental sustainability in the emirate.

The construction of the city will take 4 years in 4 phases, and it will include a farm containing 8 green houses powered by solar energy. The smart designs of the city’s villas will also provide great savings opportunities for the residents in utility bills, up to 100% in electricity bills and 50% in water bills. The entire city will be powered by solar panels, and smart systems will be used to save water consumption.

safety and stability..

The UAE continues to rank first in the most prominent international indicators and reports related to the level of security, safety and quality of life, thus establishing its global position as an ideal destination to live in peace and stability.

And this year, 5 Emirati cities booked their place among the list of the ten safest cities in the world issued by the international Numbeo website, which specializes in providing periodic statistics on many economic, social and security references around the world.

According to the website, the Emirate of Fujairah ranked first on the list of the safest cities around the world, while the Emirate of Abu Dhabi ranked second, and in seventh place the Emirate of Ajman, while the Emirate of Sharjah and the Emirate of Dubai ranked eighth and ninth, respectively.

In the same context, a report issued by the German “Internationals” Foundation on the best destinations for expats for 2022 revealed that 94 percent of the residents surveyed by the Foundation expressed their feeling of safety in the UAE, while the global average did not exceed 81 percent.

At the level of global competitiveness… the UAE is at the forefront of many international indicators related to security and societal stability, as it ranked first globally on the Information Security Index in the Yearbook of Global Competitiveness – International Institute for Management Development 2021, and first place on indicators of the absence of terrorist incidents, and the absence of internal displacement caused by On conflict and the absence of poverty-related terrorism in the Prosperity Index – Legatum Institute 2021.