In addition to having good job offers, schools, transportation, health services and attractions, one of the elements to consider the level of habitability in a city is the crime rate. In that sense, an analysis by Numbeo revealed which are the most dangerous cities in the world, where some of them are mentioned USA.

Numbeo is a global database that provides information on quality of life based on indicators such as housing, medical care, transportation and other statistics, a portal that made known what the crime rates received in 2023.

To reach the conclusions, it considered the level of perception of crime, the worry generated by the possibility of suffering a robbery or physical assault, among other factors. And based on this, he generated a study on the security conditions in different cities.

The cities with the highest crime rate

According to the results, Caracas, Venezuela would be the city with the highest crime rate; followed by Pretoria, South Africa; Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Johannesburg, in South Africa and Durban, also in South Africa. It is followed by some cities in Honduras and Brazil. But in ninth place appears the first city of USA.

The report states that Memphis, Tennessee have a crime rate of 88 percent. People consider that delinquency has increased in the last three years and they are mainly concerned with drug use and trafficking that leads to vandalism and theft.

In the top 50, the second city mentioned is Baltimore. In that case, the crime level reaches up to 86.64 percent. The biggest concern is for the heist of cars and for violent crimes such as assaults and armed robberies.

In number 18 it was mentioned detroit, Michigan. There, many people mention that the metropolis has problems due to drug consumption and trafficking, so the crime level has increased in every sense, from house robbery, armed robbery, car theft and vandalism.

At number 21 on the list is Albuquerque, New Mexico. In that case, people consider the crime level to be 86 percent. There is a high concern due to drug consumption and trafficking, so the perception is that the delinquency has increased considerably in the last three years, generating problems such as theft from houses and cars. They also mention that there is a high problem of corruption and bribery.

St. Louis Missouri It was in 25th place with a crime perception of 85 percent. Here, residents fear the possibility of facing violent crimes such as assaults and armed robbery, and to a lesser extent being robbed of their cars.

Violent robbery worries citizens.

The next city mentioned in the list is Oakland, California with the number 28. There, the crimes against property such as vandalism and theft are the greatest concern of citizens, followed by issues such as drug trafficking and armed robberies.

Milwaukee in Wisconsin ranked number 30. People consider that the delinquency has increased significantly in the last three years and its greatest concern is related to drug consumption.

35th place went to New Orleans where it is considered a crime rate 80 percent; According to the analysis, the biggest problem that citizens mention are two crimes against property. The number 39 was for Philadelphia, where the greatest concern is related to drug consumption and trafficking. The next position, number 40, went to Chicago, Illinois where the crime level It is 78 percent and people consider that they may be victims of violent crimes such as assaults and armed robberies; In addition, there is a significant problem of corruption and bribery.

atlanta was in 47th place on the list with 74 percent of crime rate. People see the biggest problem crimes against property such as vandalism and theft, followed by the possibility of being robbed at gunpoint or having your car stolen. To close the top 50, Houston, Texas It is a city with a crime rate 73 percent where people fear being victims of vandalism or theft, mainly due to increased drug consumption and trafficking.