The consultancy Brand Finance recently published a report entitled “Inaugural City Index 2023” in which it evaluates the perception of Latin American cities to determine which are those that enjoy the first places in seven dimensions: to live, work locally, work remotely, study, retire, visit or invest.

The surprise is that Bogotá is in a good position.

What was the methodology?

According to the company’s statement, A survey was applied to 15,000 people from 20 countries worldwide in April of this year, asking them for the previously mentioned dimensions. “The evaluation of preferences in these seven dimensions was complemented with the perceptions of 45 underlying attributes of the city brand, grouped into seven pillars, such as Business and Investment or Sustainability and Transportation,” they narrate.

Thus, they found that London tops the list as the city with the best reputation in the worldfollowed by New York and Paris.

The Latin American panorama

Now, on this side of the world, there are six cities that stand out: Mexico City, Santiago de Chile, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires and Bogotá -in that order-.

In the case of the Colombian capital, scored 56.9 points and was ranked 88th internationally.

The Colpatria Tower dressed in the Colombian flag.

The firm points out that it is “a leading city in innovation and entrepreneurship in Latin America, with a thriving business ecosystem and a series of government policies and programs aimed at promoting business and technological development.”

In addition, it highlights that was the one with the best score in ‘business and investment’, ranking 62nd worldwide and in ‘ease of doing business’, ranking 75th.

