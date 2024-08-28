Miami’s waterfront is about to undergo a dramatic change. The city is preparing for the construction of its two largest skyscrapers, one for residential buildings and the other for offices. To the already known project of the Waldorf Astoria Residences The Citadel office tower has now been added, the largest hedge fund in the world, controlled by tycoon Ken Griffith, who decided to move the company from Chicago (Illinois) to Miami (Florida). The promoters of this second project have registered this week images and details of it with the authorities of Miami-Dade County.

Designed by Foster + Partnersthe 54-story Citadel tower will be approximately 313 metres tall and have a gross floor area of ​​approximately 1.7 million square feet (about 158,000 square metres) at 1201 Brickell Bay Drive along the waterfront. It will include approximately 1.29 million square feet (about 120,000 square metres) of premium office space and 212 luxury hotel rooms.

An image of Foster and Partners’ project for the Citadel tower in Miami, on the city’s waterfront.

The hotel’s reception and common areas will be on the upper floors, from 52 to 54, according to the plan. The 40th to 51st floors will house the hotel’s guest rooms, with stunning views. The 38th to 39th floors will be service floors, and below them, from 5 to 37, will be the office floors, which will house the headquarters of Citadel, the successful alternative investment firm with its multi-strategy formula, and Citadel Securities, the group’s securities firm, which is among those supporting the development of a new stock exchange in Texas. The 1st to 4th floors will house the office reception, services, a large auditorium/ballroom and versatile conference and event spaces, which will increase its appeal as a destination for celebrations and conventions. The complex will feature a state-of-the-art spa and a fully equipped gym, according to the plans.

Citadel and its partners have unveiled their plans two years after the financial firm purchased the 2.5-acre oceanfront site for a record $363 million. The purchase came months before Griffin announced he would move his two Chicago businesses to Miami.

An image of Foster and Partners’ project for the Citadel tower in Miami.

If the project is completed, the Citadel tower will be the second tallest skyscraper in Miami, just four meters below the spectacular residential skyscraper of Waldorf Astoria Residences, also under construction, which will measure 1,041 feet (317 meters) when completed. The towers will be the tallest homes in the country outside of New York.

The Waldorf Astoria tower will have 100 floors, as its floors will be lower in height. The project includes the construction of 360 one- to four-bedroom apartments, which are already on the market. The one-bedroom apartments are already sold out. Two-bedroom apartments are on sale starting at $3.3 million (about three million euros). If you want three bedrooms, the minimum payment is $5 million and four-bedroom apartments are sold starting at $10.3 million, with price increases depending on surface area, height and orientation.

The payment plans include payment of 20% of the price upon signing the contract, a further 10% after one month, another 10% in three months, a further 10% in one year and the closing of the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2027. The homes are scheduled to be delivered in 2028.