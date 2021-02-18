The Sociological Research Center (CIS) will publish this Thursday its barometer for the month of February, whose fieldwork was carried out in the middle of the Catalan election campaign and coinciding with the confrontations that the so-called government has generated between the two parties that make up the Government ‘Trans Law’ and the statements of Vice President Pablo Iglesias questioning the quality of Spanish democracy.

After the crossovers of statements from February 2 when the Ministry of Equality led by Irene Montero made the aforementioned draft public, on the 9th, the controversy unleashed as a result of the words of Iglesias, questioning that Spain is a full democracy by the existence of “political prisoners” and exiles, in reference to the Catalan independentistas implicated in the “procés”.

In addition, in those the PSOE and United We can also clash over their respective proposals to reform the crimes of opinion in the Penal Code at the risk of the sentences imposed on rapper Pablo Hasel, who entered prison this Tuesday. Unidos Podemos was going to present a bill on the 9th, but Moncloa and Justicia went ahead the night before with two statements announcing a reform in the same direction.

And all this against the background of the Catalan elections and the announcement, on February 11, of the commitment of the independentistas that they would not agree with the PSC of Salvador Illa, which, in the end, won the elections of the February 14th.

The PP grew in January



In the January barometer, the CIS kept the PSOE in the lead with a support of 30.7%, surpassing its data from the previous month, but the PP grew in a similar proportion and the sum of ‘popular’, Vox and Ciudadanos was still above of the two coalition government formations.

The Socialists, with that support of 30.7%, rose 1.2 points compared to the December figure, which was their worst mark in the CIS since the 2019 general elections, when they won with 28% of the votes. Its advantage over the PP stood at 10.7 points, similar to that of the previous month and above the results of the last elections.

And it is that the PP also improved its record by 1.3 points in relation to December, marking a vote estimate of 20.5%, a percentage similar to that achieved in the general elections of November 2019.

In contrast, both United We Can and Vox and Ciudadanos worsened their results in the January poll. Specifically, the confederal group marked a support of 10.7%, its worst figure since the general elections of November 2019, when it stayed at 12.85% and 35 deputies.

As for Vox, the CIS gave it a vote estimate of 13% in January, one point below the December figure and two less than in the general elections of 2019, when it achieved 52 deputies. Ciudadanos also lost 1.2 points in a month and marked 9.3%, still almost three points above its electoral result of 10N, when the party was relegated to only ten seats.