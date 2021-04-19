The Sociological Research Center (CIS) plans to publish its April barometer this Monday, the first after the departure of the government of the leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, to compete in the elections to the Presidency of the Community of Madrid. His departure elevated the Minister of Employment, Yolanda Díaz, to the Third Vice Presidency and brought with it the entry of Ione Belarra as Minister of Social Affairs.

The April survey will contemplate the usual data on voting intention and will collect not only the effects of the abandonment of the Executive of Churches but also the consequences of the political earthquake unleashed as a result of the presentation of the motion of censure promoted by the PSOE and Citizens in Murcia and the early calling of elections in Madrid.

On March 10, the PSOE and Cs presented a motion of censure against the Government of Fernando López Miras, which led the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to advance the regional elections to next May 4.

That political movement, which also unleashed a crisis in Ciudadanos, was not reflected in the March barometer, since its interviews were conducted in the previous days, but now its impact on the electorate will be seen.

As the field work of the survey will have been carried out on the first day of April, it is foreseeable that it will also reveal the effects of the government crisis derived from the resignation of Pablo Iglesias or the announcement by President Pedro Sánchez not to put extend the state of alarm for the coronavirus.

In those days, the judgment of the National High Court that declared illegal the decision of Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska to dismiss Colonel Diego Pérez de los Cobos as Head of the Madrid Civil Guard Command.

The worst data of United We Can



In the barometer of last March, the CIS once again placed the PSOE in the lead with a vote estimate of 31.3% and extending its advantage over the PP to 13.4 points, since those of Pablo Casado reaped their worst result of the legislature to drop to 17.9%.

United We also fell, and to a greater extent, reaching 9.6%. And the one who rose the most was Vox, which scored 15%, staying less than three points from the ‘popular’, while Ciudadanos remained at 9.5%.

The fall of those of Pablo Iglesias, who obtained their worst data in recent years, led to PP, Vox and Cs adding more than the coalition government in the poll a month ago.