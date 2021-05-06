Pablo Iglesias and Rocío Monasterio were the main responsible for the tension in the campaign for the elections last Tuesday in Madrid. The CIS survey carried out on the eve of the vote indicates that for 40% of those consulted the culprit of the tense political climate was the former leader of United We Can and for 32%, the candidate of Vox.

For the parties of the right, Iglesias was the instigator of evil environment. This is what 85 and 87% of the voters of the PP and Vox maintain. For the forces on the left the impression is reversed. 53, 66 and 59% of the supporters of the PSOE, Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos point to Monastery. Of what there is no doubt, as the poll confirms, is that the campaign was tense, 94% affirm of those consulted had that feeling.

The CIS released this Thursday the study that motivated harsh accusations from the opposition against the president of the official demographic center, José Félix Tezanos, for conducting surveys outside the time allowed to publish them. The PP filed a complaint with the Electoral Board and announced a lawsuit in the courts for embezzlement and irregular financing because it understood that the data from that survey was intended for the PSOE. “It is good that we pay with our taxes for the failed campaign of Pedro Sánchez and Ángel Gabilondo,” Pablo Casado complained. The CIS replied that there was no illegality because they were not going to disseminate the results of the study. He did so, 48 hours after the elections, with the title of «Methodological Survey. 2021 Community of Madrid Elections ».

The poll was conducted between April 27 and May 3, but despite its proximity to the vote did not detect the overwhelming triumph Isabel Díaz Ayuso, as the CIS had not done in its two previous polls. It gave the PP in those final days a direct voting intention (without the adjustments of the ‘kitchen’) of 27.3%, no less than 17 points below the 44.7% it achieved last Tuesday. Moreover, he pointed out that the victory of the forces of the left was possible with 34.3% compared to 31.9% of the right. The reality was that PP and Vox added 53.8% of the ballots to 41.1% gathered by PSOE, Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos.

Instead, the survey found that it was possible the surprise of Íñigo Errejón’s party and Mónica García to the Socialists. He attributed 12.8% of direct intention to the former, and 13.7% to the latter, less than one point of difference. The study also reflects the declining trend of the PSOE in the final stretch, it lost four tenths in relation to the flash poll on April 22, and the upward trajectory of Más Madrid, which gained more than two points in recent days.

Usefulness of campaigns



The study, in any case, confirms the relative utility of electoral campaigns because the majority of citizens have decided their vote beforehand. Almost 61% had decided before the campaign which party they were going to support, 22% did so during the campaign, 9% answered their doubts the week before and 6.1%, on the day of the vote.

The campaign in Madrid was especially useless for supporters of the PP because 79.1% had already resolved that they were going to vote for Ayuso before the paraphernalia of rallies and statements began. Also 74% of Vox followers were clear that his ballot was for Monastery. That security was less among the left forces, and 62, 55 and 60% of the supporters of the PSOE, Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos were going to support their party regardless of what happened during the campaign.