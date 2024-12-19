The Sociological Research Center (CIS), directed by José Félix Tezanos, insists on granting victory in a general election to the PSOE over the Popular Party, amid the accusations against socialist leaders and members of the Government made by the alleged commission agent in the case. Koldo, Víctor de Aldama, and after weeks of tension between the Executive and its partners.

According to the latest barometer of the public entity, which does not include the distribution of seats, if elections were held today in Spain, the winner would be the PSOE with a 3.8 point advantage over the PP. However, compared to the November survey, the socialists would now drop two points in a month, from 34.2% to 32.2% granted by the CIS of Tezanos in this new installment, while their distance with the popular ones is reduced.

Those of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, despite cutting their distance with the PSOE by more than one percentage point (in November, it was 4.9 points), also fell compared to the previous barometer: they went from 29.3% to the current 28.4% , always according to the CIS. In recent years, as Tezanos himself admitted, CIS surveys “tend to overestimate the left-wing vote”; This, he said, is due to the greater predisposition of Spaniards to vote left.

The public body’s survey, carried out between December 2 and 9 based on 4,621 interviews, is the first after Aldama’s statement before the National Court on November 21. In his appearance before the judge, the businessman stated that he had paid 250,000 euros in cash to former minister José Luis Ábalos and 100,000 to his former advisor Koldo García. It also implicated the number three of the PSOE, Santos Cerdán, and the chief of staff of Vice President Montero, Carlos Moreno, who would have received 15,000 and 25,000 euros in cash, respectively, in a bar in front of Ferraz’s headquarters.









(NEWS IN PREPARATION)