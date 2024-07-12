The Centre for Sociological Research (CIS) has certified in its July voting estimate barometer, published this Friday, that the PSOE remains in the lead, increasing its distance from the PP and deepening the fall of Sumar, the party led by Yolanda Díaz. The socialists remain in first position with 32.9% of the votes (1.2 points more than in the previous one and 2.7 above the PP), the popular party would be at 30.2% (half a point less), Vox would remain at 12.2% (one tenth more), Sumar would fall again to 6.6% (2.2 points less in just one month) and Podemos would settle at 4% (4 tenths more). The official poll was carried out between July 1 and 4, that is, before this new crisis between the parties of the right and the Spanish far right. It is curious that of the 22 ministers in the Cabinet, it is the Minister of the Economy, Carlos Cuerpo, who passes with the highest grade, 5.22, being the least known.

The July CIS does reflect a new upward trend for the far-right party Se Acabó la Fiesta, led by Alvise Pérez, which had already made its debut in the previous June poll with 1.5%, and now has reached 2.7%. ERC would have 1.7%, Junts 1.6%, EH Bildu 1.2% and PNV 1.1%.

Sumar continues its downward trend, with 6.6% of the votes, half of the votes it received a year ago when it reached 12.3% and challenged Vox for third place in Parliament, which maintains its percentages from then with 12.2% despite the competition now with Alvise’s ultra-right brand. Podemos is also getting closer, seeing an improvement of four-tenths and is now at 4% of the votes, the smallest difference with Sumar since they separated and are counting on their own.

In the section of the official survey that asks about preference for the position of Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez is the favourite with 26.5%, 13.5% would choose Alberto Núñez Feijóo, 6.8% Santiago Abascal and 4.7% Yolanda Díaz. The leader of SALF, Alvise Pérez, would be considered suitable for that responsibility by 1.5% of those questioned. None of the country’s national political leaders gets a passing grade. Sánchez achieves the highest score with 4.32, Díaz would be second with 4.09, Feijóo would be third with 4.04 and Abascal would be in fourth place with 2.88. Neither Sánchez (30%) nor Feijóo (22.6%) inspire much or enough confidence among those surveyed. Of the 22 ministers in the coalition cabinet, only two have passed the passing mark, with the Minister of Economy, Carlos Cuerpo, taking first place with a score of 5.22, ahead of the Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, with a score of 5.13. However, Cuerpo is only known by 22.2%, compared to the 80.8% who recognise Robles. The Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, is the worst rated with a score of 3.79.

In the latest barometer of the political year –the CIS does not publish polls in August– the socialists would rise 1.2 points compared to June and would improve the results they obtained exactly one year ago (31.7%), which would be one of their best figures of this 15th legislature. The PP would register a half-point drop compared to June and would remain below those obtained in July 2023, when they won the general elections with 33.1% of the votes.

64.8% of Spaniards questioned in this CIS survey on international politics are very or quite concerned about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and 65.5% about the war in the Middle East. 76.8% respond that Spain should cooperate internationally to help solve the problems faced by less developed countries, despite the economic cost involved. But then 66.6% state that the State must first guarantee the well-being of all Spaniards and then that of other countries. Among the main current problems in Spain, general political problems are ranked first (11.6%), above unemployment (11%), the poor behaviour of politicians (10.2%), the economic crisis (6.2%) and immigration (4.9%).