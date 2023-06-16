The PSOE would win the general elections if they were held today, with 31.2% of the votes and an advantage of just half a point over the PP, according to the CIS barometer for June, prepared after the regional and municipal elections of the 28-M and days after Pedro Sánchez brought forward the elections initially scheduled for December to July 23. The body led by the socialist José Félix Tezanos, whose results are questioned by all the parties except the PSOE, indicates that Sumar would be placed in third position, with 14.3%, followed by Vox, which rises with 10.6% and repeat the data for May. The poll shows that the sum of the leftist options (PSOE and Sumar) would obtain 45.5% of citizen support, compared to 41.4% accumulated by the right-wing bloc (PP and Vox, since Ciudadanos disappears from the Congress).

The survey, which accumulates 7,407 interviews, was prepared between May 31 and June 7, so, in theory, it should reflect the honeymoon effect which, according to demoscopic experts, usually boosts the results of the winning match. The CIS study shows a strong rise in the two main parties compared to the CIS in May, but it also strongly pushes Yolanda Díaz’s party, which already includes all the signatories of the coalition, including Podemos. The survey does not offer any data on Ciudadanos, since it does not appear in the general elections, after being practically extinct on May 28.

The CIS, strongly criticized for the contrast between its polls prior to the municipal ones and the actual results of 28-M, maintains a drawing very similar to the one it offered in May, with the PP and the PSOE in a tight struggle. The two parties grow strongly in the barometer, although the PP does so on a higher average. Those of Alberto Núñez Feijóo rise from 27.2% in May to 30.7% this month, that is, three and a half points; but those of Pedro Sánchez go from 29.1% to 31.2%, two points of increase. Sumar, in third position, for its part, does not collect the entire vote of Podemos. The added data of both formations in the May survey offered a percentage of votes for “the left of the left” of 18.4%, while in this June it remains at 14.3%. The field work is prior to the announcement by Podemos, on Friday, June 9, that they would go with Sumar in the next general elections, despite the veto of Irene Montero.

The improvements that the CIS grants to PP, PSOE and Sumar contrast with the stagnation of Vox (10.6%) and the drop in the expectations of the ERC vote (drop from 2.4% to 1.8% of the vote of all Spain), compared to the rise of Junts (although it does not exceed that of the Republicans) and that of Bildu, which goes from 0.9% in May to 1.1% in this study.

One more month, citizens relentlessly suspend the main political representatives. And again, Yolanda Díaz is the best scored (4.89), closely followed by Pedro Sánchez (4.59) and Alberto Núñez Feijóo (4.37). The last of the class They continue to be, always according to the CIS, Santiago Abascal (with a bare 3) and Ione Belarra (with a 3.17). In any case, Sánchez generates more confidence for now than Feijóo, since 63.6% have little or none in the first, compared to 69.3% who say the same about Feijóo.

The CIS pollsters asked citizens when they decided to vote in the May elections, with the apparent objective of finding out the impact of electoral campaigns on the final vote. Thus, 62.7% were clear about it, with or without a campaign; but in the 15 official days to request the vote, 36.8% decided the color of the ballot. At the beginning of the campaign, 10% made the decision; in the last week of the campaign, 14.1% chose a party to vote for; but it is that in the day of reflection, the eve of the appointment, 3.8% decided and 8.9% of citizens chose their suffrage the same day of the vote. And what is even more curious: 14.1% changed parties at least once in the 15 days of the final stretch towards the elections. In the last elections, those final days were marked by the controversies of Bildu (which included 44 exetarras in its lists) and the vote-buying scandals in Melilla and Mojácar (Almería).

The previous barometer, published on May 17, pointed out that the PSOE would have won general elections if they had been held that month, with 29.1% of the votes, followed at a short distance by the PP, which would obtain 27.2 %. Sumar, the project led by Vice President Yolanda Díaz, became, according to last month’s study, the third political force, surpassing Vox, which until now held that position in the polls. The barometer reflected, when there were a few weeks left for 28-M, how the distance between socialists and populares was the smallest in 2023 in terms of vote estimation and that it had fallen to only half a point in the category of direct vote intention. In this, those of Sánchez obtained 21.1% of the votes (they lost 1.1 points) while those of Feijóo rose to 20.7%, only half a point behind the PSOE, always according to the CIS, whose data is habitually questioned as manipulated by PP, Vox and Podemos.

Days later, on the 22nd, the CIS released a survey flash for the local elections, where the Socialists dropped a point and a half (from 31.7% on the 11th to 30.2%), an amount of vote that was mainly collected by Abascal’s ultra party (up 1.2 points, from 6.8% to 8%), and to a lesser extent the PP (goes from 27.3% to 27.9%). In that study, the PP surpassed the PSOE in direct vote for the first time this year, and obtained 21% compared to 20.7% of those of Pedro Sánchez.

However, the big poll came on 28-M, where the popular ones won the municipal elections with 31.53% of the votes, compared to the 28.12% that the Socialists garnered. Vox ranked third, while Ciudadanos and Podemos were almost extinct in the municipalities. The consequence has been that the right has greatly extended its municipal power, while Feijóo’s party and Abascal’s party are closing alliances in key municipalities, such as Burgos or Toledo. In the case of the autonomous communities, the PSOE was able to easily keep the community of Castilla-La Mancha, with final difficulties it retained Asturias, but the combined results of PP and Vox expelled the left-wing bloc from Aragón, Extremadura, La Rioja and, above all, from the Valencian Community. In this last region, the first popular and voxist society (before they were the same party) has been constituted after the past elections.