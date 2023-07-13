The PSOE will be the force with the most votes in the elections on the 23rd, according to the CIS opinion barometer made public this Thursday. The institute headed by José Félix Tezanos calculates that the socialist party would achieve 31% of support and could govern by joining forces with Sumar, who would occupy third place with 15.5% of the vote. The PP would be the second force, with 29.6% of the votes and Vox would go to fourth position with 11.7% of the support.

It should be noted that the field work for this survey was carried out between June 30 and July 5, that is, before the start of the campaign and does not include the opinion of those surveyed after the electoral debate that the president held in Atresmedia of the Government and socialist candidate, Pedro Sánchez, and the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, last Monday.

The vote estimate for the PSOE falls by two tenths if compared to the pre-election macro survey that the CIS published on July 5, while that of the PP falls 1.8 points. However, that study was carried out from more than 29,000 interviews carried out between June 8 and 27 and, given the breadth of the sample, allowed the CIS to calculate seat distribution forks. On this occasion, the survey only offers the estimated vote data.

The published poll continues to go against the current of the rest of those published to date. According to the daily tracking of GAD3 for this medium, with 500 new questionnaires that add up to a total of 5,502 awaiting the new thousand of the update this afternoon, the PP is the party with the most votes with a vote estimate of 36.7% , followed by the PSOE with 28.2%, Vox with 12.4% and Sumar with 11.6%. Narciso Michavila’s company is the one that has shown the greatest skill in the demoscopic forecasts of the last electoral appointments.

Sánchez gives credibility to the CIS



In an interview on Cadena Ser, prior to the publication of this survey, the President of the Government has been questioned about the confidence that the CIS polls generate in him. “The same as Prisa,” Sánchez replied. “I give credibility to the surveys that give you the raw material and 40db does that and the CIS does it,” he pointed out, although he went on to clarify that one may or may not agree with the estimates made with these data. and that even other estimates can be made from those same numbers.

The institute still has another survey pending, the flash survey, on the legislative elections. It will be announced, predictably, next Monday, the last day on which polls can be published according to the Electoral Law.