The PSOE would win the elections next Sunday with 32.2% of the votes, with an advantage of 1.4 points over the PP, according to the survey flash of the Sociological Research Center (CIS) for the general elections next Sunday, July 23. The agency headed by the socialist José Félix Tezanos, whose polls question the rest of the demoscopic companies and all the parties, except the PSOE, places Sumar in third position, which, despite falling slightly compared to the CIS July barometer, would obtain the 14.9% of the votes compared to 11.8% that the official demoscopic institute grants Vox. The block on the left adds 47.1% while the one on the right remains at 42.6%.

The survey, prepared from 8,798 interviews, was carried out between July 10 and 12, after the only face-to-face between Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Pedro Sánchez, exactly one week ago this Monday. For this reason, it includes the effect of the clash in Atresmedia between the leaders of the two parties with options to govern, in which the leader of the PP harshly attacked Sánchez in a tense and harsh debate. According to the CIS, the PSOE has grown 1.2 points since the last study, the July barometer, (from 31% to 32.2%), exactly the same increase that it gives to the PP (from 29.6% to 30 .8%). The work attributes a drop in Sumar’s voting intention of 0.6 points and a slight increase, of just one tenth, to the party led by Santiago Abascal. ERC rises almost half a point, with a 2.1% vote intention over the whole of Spain, and Junts, which achieves 1.4%, three tenths.

With regard to voting by mail, for which there is already a historic request from more than 2.6 million voters, 29.7% of voters say they have already sent the PP ballot and 28% say they have confident in the socialist. These demonstrations, collected spontaneously, give 16.6% of support by post to Sumar, and 5.4% to Vox. However, when the poll merges these postal vote results with the intention to vote for next Sunday’s elections, the CIS study places the Socialists in first place (26.5%), followed by the PP (24.9%). %). Sumar would have 11.8% and Vox 8.7%.

More information

8.5% of those surveyed by the survey flash of the CIS assures that they intend to vote by mail, compared to 82.9% who will do so in person. Among those who have requested to vote by post, 75.6% had already decided on the party and 24.2% doubted between several. The doubt that has been repeated the most, among those who have already voted by mail, was between PSOE and Sumar, 53.6%, while another 14.9% have responded that they had doubts between PSOE and PP.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

As for political leaders, the socialist candidate, Pedro Sánchez, is the preferred one to be the president of the Government, with 30.7% support, compared to 28% who would like the PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to will occupy La Moncloa. 14.6% of those surveyed point to Yolanda Díaz, head of the Sumar list, and 7.2% favor Santiago Abascal.

The CIS barometer for July, published last Thursday, pointed out that the PSOE would be the force with the most votes with 31.1% of voting intentions and the PP would be in second position, almost one and a half points behind, with a 29.6% support. The survey placed Sumar as the third political force, with 15.5% of voting intentions, and Vox, in fourth, with 11.7%. The block on the left obtained a five point advantage over the one on the right, according to the study. The PSOE and Sumar would obtain 46.5% of the support, compared to the 41.3% that the PP and Vox gather. The socialist victory drawn by this latest poll contradicts the trend of the rest of the polls, which place the PP as the first force, followed by the socialists.

Meanwhile, the latest installment of the daily 40dB survey. for EL PAÍS and Cadena SER, published this Monday morning – the last day on which electoral polls can be published in Spain given the imminence of the votes – indicates that the PSOE reverses the downward trend that it has been dragging from face to face last Monday between Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo. However, the PP maintains its leadership and the block of the right has 173 seats, only three of the absolute majority. The survey places the PP at 135 seats, one less than the day before, with 32.9% of the votes. If this result occurs, Feijóo would have the doors of La Moncloa very close, but always with the help of Vox. Between them they would add 173 seats, which would require at least three abstentions.

The work of 40dB. reveals that between the PP and Vox electorates there is a two-way flow that, for now, prevents the popular ones from consummating their purpose. On the one hand, the PP takes 9.5% of Abascal’s voters, but these in turn win 9.4% of popular suffrage. That balance has become more favorable to the far right in recent days.

Receive the newsletter every afternoon electoral newspaperwith the analysis of Ricardo de Querol, deputy director, and Luis Barbero, editor-in-chief of the edition.