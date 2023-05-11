A few hours after the official start of the campaign, the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) has published its pre-election survey. In it, he predicts the victory of the PSOE in the municipal elections. According to his calculations, the Socialists would be the force with the most votes, with 31.7% of the votes, followed by the popular ones, which would be more than four points below, at 27.3%. Podemos and its confluences would touch 8%, while Vox would reach 6.8%.

In addition, in the large cities in which the CIS estimates the vote and calculates the range of councilors -Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Madrid, Seville, Valencia, Valladolid, Vigo and Zaragoza- the current mayors could see their position revalidated, as anticipated the body chaired by José Félix Tezanos. Although it should not be ruled out that the sign of some of the municipal governments may end up depending on the post-electoral pacts that may be formed. Because, for example in Madrid, whether José Luis Martínez-Almeida repeats his mandate will be pending what happens with Podemos and Ciudadanos, that is, it will depend on whether these two formations finally enter the City Council with a mayor, as there is a tie between the left (PSOE and Más Madrid) and the right (PP and Vox).

The autonomous communities also present a very varied panorama. In this way, in Aragon the PP could become the first political force, with 36.2% of the votes, to win between 24 and 28 seats in the regional parliament. The PSOE of Javier Lambán, one of the most critical socialist barons with Pedro Sánchez, would remain as the second force with between 24 and 26 seats. In the 2019 elections, the Socialists won 24 deputies and the PP limited itself to 16.

A similar exchange will take place in the Valencian Community. There the PP will be the first political force, with 30.7% of the votes, to obtain between 31 and 36 seats. Meanwhile, the PSOE would stay at 29%, to have between 30 and 34 seats. Possibility of ‘sorpasso’, therefore, from the popular to the socialists in these two autonomous communities.

The Popular Party is fed in these two cases by the votes of Ciudadanos that would be left without representation in Aragon, where it had a dozen seats. In Valencia he would not obtain any seats either, when the 2019 elections provided him with 18.

The PSOE sweeps Castilla-La Mancha and loses steam in Extremadura



In Castilla-La Mancha, the PSOE would win the elections with 47.2% of the votes, which implies a difference of twenty points with respect to the PP, which would remain with 28.1%. This implies that the Socialists would have between 16 and 22 seats -revalidating their absolute majority-, compared to between 9 and 11 that the CIS attributes to the PP. In the last elections, the PSOE had 19 and the PP with 10 seats. Ciudadanos would be left without representation, compared to the four seats it had in the last legislature. In return, Vox breaks into the Castilian-La Mancha legislative assembly with up to 4 seats. United We Can, currently without disputes in that chamber, could reach the two representatives.

In Extremadura, the PSOE remains the first force, but loses steam and also the absolute majority. In this way, its current 34 seats in its regional parliament would not reach 30 after the 28-M elections. Meanwhile, the 20 of the PP could become 26 according to the best of scenarios calculated by the survey. Ciudadanos would lose its seven seats, but Vox would break in with up to six. And United for Extremadura, now with four representatives in the regional chamber, could reach 8 in the best of cases.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso would repeat an extraordinary result, between 61 and 70 seats out of the 135 that make up the Madrid assembly, compared to between 19 and 26 that are attributed to the socialists, who would remain behind Más Madrid, which could obtain up to 30. Vox and Podemos would practically tie with around a dozen representatives.

The PP wins in La Rioja and Cantabria



The PP will also be the first force in La Rioja, according to the CIS, with 39.2% of the votes and between 14 and 15 deputies, while the PSOE would be the second option, with 36.8% of the votes. and between 13 and 14 seats. The same happens in Cantabria, where the PP would obtain 31.8% of the votes and between 12 and 13 seats, compared to between 8 and 9 attributed to the Socialists; In third place would be the regionalist party of Miguel Ángel Revilla, with between 6 and 7 seats, halving its current presence in the Cantabrian legislature.

In the Balearic Islands, the PSOE would repeat as the first political force, with 31.5%. In the last elections, those of 2019, the Socialists headed by President Francina Armengol marked that milestone: for the first time they surpassed the Conservatives in votes. But in this case, the CIS does not assign seats. The Balearic president would chain a third term if she was able to form a new government majority.

The CIS does not calculate the allocation of seats for the Canary Islands either, but here too the Socialists would win in votes, with 33% of the total, compared to the 20% that the Popular Party would obtain.