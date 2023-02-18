The barometer of the Sociological Research Center (CIS) for February shoots the PSOE and gives it 32.1 percent of the votes in full controversy over the reform of the ‘only yes is yes’ law. The public body led by José Félix Tezanos also reflects a rise in the PP, which remains in second position with 29.8% of support -although the study increases its distance with the Socialists to 2.3 points-.

Who the CIS does predict a drop in support if general elections were held today is Podemos, which fell one and a half points to 12.7%. The purple formation has been in public confrontation with its government partner for weeks on account of the consequences of the ‘yes is yes’ rule – which has caused more than 400 reductions in sentences for sexual offenders.

In fact, the study was carried out between February 1 and 11, coinciding with the internal schism in the Government due to the norm promoted by the Ministry of Equality. The PSOE, by direct decision of Pedro Sánchez, registered in the Lower House on February 6 a proposal to correct the initial law.

Vox, for its part, remains immobile at 10%, while Ciudadanos continues its downward line and falls to 2%. Those of Patricia Guasp would not achieve representation in the Congress of Deputies if the forecasts of the demoscopic institute were met.

The Second Vice President of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, continues to lead the evaluation section of the different leaders with a 4.91 grade. In second place, Sánchez and Feijóo coincide in valuation and both obtain a 4.34 grade.