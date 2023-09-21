The PSOE would win the general elections with a 1.8 point advantage over the PP, according to the CIS (Sociological Research Center) barometer for September, the first to be published after the legislative elections of July 23 and which has been prepared in full controversy over the amnesty for those accused of processes that the Catalan independence parties demand to give the investiture to Pedro Sánchez and that he has opened himself to negotiating. The socialists would obtain 33.5% support if the elections were repeated today, compared to the 31.7% that the second classified (PP) would achieve, always according to the institute directed by José Félix Tezanos, whose projections question all the parties (except the PSOE) and the rest of the demoscopic companies. In this way, the PSOE reaches the same percentage that the PP achieved in the general elections, and vice versa. Sumar is placed in third position, with 11.9% of the votes, with Vox hot on its heels (11.1%). In the fight between nationalists, Junts ties with ERC on the Catalan flank, while Bildu surpasses the PNV in Euskadi. 54.4% of those surveyed are not satisfied with the results of the polls and half of them ask that the elections be repeated.

The CIS has carried out 10,104 interviews between September 1 and 12, in the midst of controversy over the alleged granting of an amnesty to Catalan politicians and citizens involved in criminal cases arising from the 2017 independence process. In that period, the leader of the PP , Alberto Núñez Feijóo, began to seek support for an investiture that is expected to fail after the King commissioned him at the end of August, and inflation worsened. The vision of the public agency has not changed and once again gives the PSOE the winner, as it did in the July barometer, always applying a system that is defined as “two-dimensional inertia-uncertainty Alaminos-Tezanos model.” However, he admits in this estimate that he has a margin of error of almost one point for the two major parties, a range of uncertainty that is reduced compared to the rest of the formations.

Less than a week before Feijóo’s investiture debate, scheduled for the week of Tuesday the 26th to Friday the 29th, 29.7% of those surveyed say they would prefer the president to be Pedro Sánchez, compared to 20.7% who preferred I would like him to be the leader of the PP. The question is also asked about the degree of satisfaction with the electoral results: only 16% are satisfied, compared to 27.4% who are not “and would like there to be new elections now”, and another 27% who are not. He liked the result, but he is resigned, because “when there are elections and someone does not like the results, they cannot be repeated.” That is to say: more than half of Spaniards are not happy with the final score of the elections.

And what does the CIS predict in the event of a repeat election? 26.8% of those surveyed said they would vote for the PSOE if the elections were repeated, while 22.8% would vote for the PP. At this point, Vox drops to 6.7% support, while Sumar would get 12.2%. If these results were given, the left bloc (PSOE and Sumar) would add 45.4% support and surpass the right bloc (PP and Vox, allies in the autonomies), which would reach 42.8%.

The data provided today by the institute that Tezanos still directs measures the political opinion of Spaniards after the almost two months that have passed since the general elections. The PP won the elections with 33.05% of the votes (and 136 deputies), followed by the PSOE, with 31.7% of the votes (122 seats). The third position was occupied by Vox (12.39%) and the fourth, by Sumar (12.31%).

The survey was carried out while Alberto Núñez Feijóo was taking steps to try to be sworn in as President of the Government, for which the support that Vox has promised him is not enough. The PP leader goes to the meeting with 172 committed supports (from PP, Vox, Unión de Pueblo Navarro and Canarian Coalition), compared to 178 noes from the rest of the parties. But, above all, the survey was carried out in the midst of controversy over the alleged negotiation of an amnesty for Catalan independentists who incited or participated in the 1-O riots in exchange for pro-independence support for Sánchez’s investiture. The PSOE and Sumar need the vote of Junts, the party of fugitive Carles Puigdemont, and ERC.

The last CIS published with political data (on September 15 a survey on tortilla with or without onion and other foods was released) pointed out that before the general elections the majority of Spaniards thought that the President of the Government would be Alberto Núñez Feijóo , although he preferred that the tenant of La Moncloa remained Pedro Sánchez. And the last monthly barometer of the CIS was published on July 13, 10 days before the legislative elections. That study placed the PSOE 1.4 points ahead of the PP, with an estimated support of 31%, seven tenths below what the socialists scored at the polls. The result, however, was that the popular ones led the socialists by 1.35% points at the polls.