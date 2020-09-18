Projects to find a vaccine against the coronavirus continue to work against the clock to find a long-awaited remedy. Some of them are even in the last phase of clinical trials and the first vaccinations could even reach the end of the year. However, in Spain, confidence in this potential vaccine is not total. This is reflected by the Sociological Research Center (CIS).

In its latest barometer, the CIS asks the following question: “Would you be willing to get vaccinated immediately when you have the vaccine?” The answer is more even than you might think at first. 40.3% of those questioned affirmed that they would not do it immediately, while 44.4% would be vaccinated as soon as there was a vaccine. For their part, 11.2% of those surveyed either did not know or doubted, while the rest gave a yes under certain conditions, specifying that it would depend on their reliability, origin or recommendation from the authorities.

More rejection among women

Among women there is more reluctance to get vaccinated immediately. So, 45.7% would refuse to receive the dose as soon as it exists, while in men the rate drops to 34.7%. By age, the population group between 25 and 34 years is the most opposed to the vaccine: 48.4% of those surveyed of these ages would not get the vaccine immediately.

For its part, By ideology, those who claim to have voted for Vox in the last general elections are the most reluctant to get a vaccine immediately. 54.3% of the voters of the party led by Santiago Abascal would reject an immediate dose. On the opposite side are the voters of the PSOE and United We Can: only 33.5% of socialist voters would say ‘no’ to the vaccine, while only 33% of supporters of the purple formation are against a potential vaccine.

The CIS survey leaves a surprising result, since the hopes of health and political authorities are pinned on the development of a vaccine. The vaccination, yes, it will not be massive at the beginning, so the effectiveness that it shows once doses are started in the population will mark a greater or lesser confidence of citizenship in the vaccine.