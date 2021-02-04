If Argentina it was a normal country, It would not be surprising if a judge summoned the representatives of a government to guarantee the protocols before the start of classes in person. Quite the opposite. Would be all a guarantee that two powers will join forces to facilitate what is perhaps the greatest desire of thousands of families. That students from elementary, secondary and university schools can finally return to the classroom.

But conflict is the sap from which Argentina is most nourished. For this reason, when Judge Roberto Gallardo summoned two Buenos Aires ministers (the Health Minister, Fernán Quirós, and the Education Minister, Soledad Acuña) and four teachers’ unions to check the preparations for the return of classes in the City, the majority educational universe it was quite clear to him that the goal was to prevent the arrival of the new normal.

Gallardo is an obstacle known to all the heads of government of the City. Aníbal Ibarra suffered it, who accused him of being a fascist and promoted a political trial; he faced Mauricio Macri and now remains in permanent tension with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. He is 56 years old and over 20 as a judge. As a young man he sympathized with the UCR, but later he defined himself publicly as a person of the left. In his office coexist portraits of Che Guevara, Chilean Salvador Allende and one of Lenin, the great protagonist of the Bolshevik revolution of 1917, whom it is something more difficult to find in a T-shirt.

As happened to a good part of Kirchnerism, and even Cristina, judge Gallardo invaded him an unexpected sympathy by Bishop Jorge Bergoglio once he became Pope Francis. But his political leanings are an anecdote. The controversy always revolved around his failures, tinged many times with the tone of provocation. He prevented an act of closing the Auto Show in La Rural due to a complaint or enabled the free pass for subway users because an escalator did not work.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, used to the attacks of the controversial judge. Photo Germán García Adrasti

As it does with almost all of its decisions, the City challenged Judge Gallardo’s subpoena and now wait for a favorable resolution of the Chamber in Administrative and Tax Litigation. “He is not an impartial judge; he only wants to mount the circus of the suspension of the classes “, is the unofficial explanation of the government of Rodríguez Larreta. Accustomed to walking paths further away from political confrontation, it was Quirós who found the strongest definition when answering: “For our children, especially for the most vulnerable, it will be irreparable damage ”.

The City intends to begin classes on February 17 and rush a massive vaccination campaign among teachers from next week. For that, you need the Justice to resolve the conflict to measure raised with Judge Gallardo before that date. Meanwhile, he is replaced by a judge chosen by lottery. The Buenos Aires pulseada is closely followed by all politics in the electoral year. The Government and Kirchnerism do not want Rodríguez Larreta to take the revenue of being the first to recover the banner of face-to-face education. And they have the judge of the controversy, and the unions, as spearheads to block the initiative.

Of course, in the Casa Rosada, too they read the polls. They register and fear the growing desire of many Argentines for students to return to classes in their schools and in their universities. It is a legitimate and reasonable feeling after a year in which education suffered as few the effects of delay and isolation that the pandemic continues to produce in the urgent battle of knowledge.