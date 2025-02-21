We love to grab a fool to a useful fool and lynch it until you have made a piltrafa, waiting for the next one. While we do it we release our bile and, what is better, we do not talk about ourselves, even if we all have, of course, our miserable part. I usually run when someone says that his problem is “that I am too good person.” These are the worst.

The Rubiales circus has ended at last. These days will be discussed about the hardness or lukewarmness of the conviction, but the basics is that there is, and that is relevant. No one can say that Rubiales is unscathed. In fact, his punishment is more social than criminal and lies in disproportion between the international repercussion of the case, with the consequent public escape, and the real dimension of the sentence: 10,800 euros, Calderilla for the convicted.

Luis Rubiales Chema Moya / Ap-LaPressse

From now on a period of I hope Pronounced with a small mouth, because one is not completely dumb.

1) Hopefully the shame of the sentence over the pride of those who consider it a victory for its alleged lightness.

2) I hope we dedicate from now or a herd of them) and murders of husbands, couples or ex -partners.

3) And hopefully this trial served to turn the brain to the many rubiales who still run around, although the most realistic is to doubt it. The problem is still in the root and not on its surface. The question to be asked is why an individual was allowed as Rubiales, manual macho and primitive manners, to be the president of the Federation. Answer: For the same reason that Rafael Louzán was chosen as a successor, author of “We are going to celebrate the female supercopa in Saudi Arabia” and I stay so wide.