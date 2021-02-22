A source close to the family of actress Ekaterina Gradova revealed the circumstances of her death. Writes about this MK.ru.

The interlocutor of MK.ru noted that the artist died suddenly. Shortly before her death, she did not complain of poor health, although she had a number of chronic diseases, among which was diabetes.

Gradova’s daughter, actress Maria Mironova, was in the Maldives at the time of her death. On the morning of February 22, she received a call and was informed about a sharp deterioration in her mother’s health. Emergency doctors who arrived at the scene diagnosed a stroke.

Gradova was taken to the hospital, where specialists began to carry out the operation, but the actress’s heart failed. Mironova terminated her vacation ahead of schedule and will soon arrive in Moscow. It is noted that the funeral of the actress will be held at the Troekurovsky cemetery on February 24.

Andrei Malakhov announced the death of a famous Soviet artist earlier on his Twitter page. The actress was 74 years old.