The Círculo de Economía held its Extraordinary Assembly yesterday for the election of its president and its board of directors. The only candidacy presented, headed by Joaquín Hernández Muñoz, current president, achieved the unanimous support of the numerous associates present in the Patio Azul of the Casino de Murcia.

Joaquín Hernández expressed his gratitude to the attendees for their trust and promised to maintain the Círculo de Economía as a benchmark in the management world, contributing new ideas, generating dialogue and creating value to provide solutions to the problems of the Region, including issues such as climate change, its repercussions and possible actions, and challenges and opportunities in the Region.

In addition, he expressed his commitment to strengthen the Advisory Council of the Circle, which will shortly be incorporated by prominent personalities from the economic, academic and social world of the Region of Murcia.

The Executive Commission of the Círculo de Economía will be made up of associates belonging to the most relevant sectors of regional economic activity, such as agri-food, tourism, water management, industrial, financial, academic and social economy.

The new executive will have four vice-presidencies, which will be occupied by Francisco Marín García, general director of Marín Giménez; Inmaculada Serrano Sánchez, CEO of Aguas de Murcia; María del Carmen Ayala Lova, director of the AC Hotel and president of Ashomur and the Tourism Board; and Martín Izquierdo Moreno, Director of Corporate Development of Grupo Fuertes. While the director will be Carlos González-Sicilia Villar, CEO of GS2 Comunicación.