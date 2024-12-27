The circulation of trains Rodalies’ R15 has been cut this Friday around 9:00 a.m. between the stations of Móra la Nova and Ascó (Tarragona) due to the breakdown of a freight train, as reported by Renfe in a message on the social network ‘X’.

The railway company is managing alternative road service to alleviate the cut. Civil Protection of the Generalitat has activated the Emergency Plan for passenger transport by rail (Ferrocat) in the pre-alert phase as a result of the incident.