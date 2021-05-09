I came to this square, riding my bicycle, to go down the gentle slopes covered with grass, when I was 7 or 8 years old. I return now, due to the empire of the pandemic and its circumstances, to take gym classes that can no longer be done indoors. Although I live around the corner, I think that almost since those times I had not gone through it.

Between push-ups and sit-ups, I wonder what notion I would have, at that time, of what my life would be like several decades ahead. I imagine that at that point certain notions escape our understanding. To our curiosity, even.

What does the future look like at 7 years old? What does maturity imply when one is in second or third grade, changes figurines at recesses and tries to make the letter “round, neat and even”, as Miss Susana requested? What is conceived for adult life? Is it something you think about? What is the world about at this point in the very short life that has accumulated? What would I think of while pedaling downhill at full speed without stopping? And what would he think of me? How do you project yourself when you have almost just started elementary school? A few years later, at 10, to the familiar question of ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ already answered, with total certainty, “journalist.” But three years before?

In his beautiful book “This story”, Alessandro Baricco writes: “In that little mind (…) a whole life was already inscribed. How curious it is that people are already themselves before becoming one”. In that babe with such straight hair, eyes wide open and curious and many why always on the edge of the lips The fate of this woman was already marked, who, so many years later, hand in hand with an event as trivial as it was fortuitous, came out to meet a remnant of her childhood.